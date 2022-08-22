5 benefits of coconut oil on hair that you may not have known

The coconut oil It is rich in vitamin E and has properties antioxidantsnot for nothing is a very popular component among hair treatments, as well as in shampoo and styling creams.

The list of Benefits of this oil is immense, so much so that some celebrities have publicly said that the coconut oil It’s one of his best secrets. beautyincluding Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, the Kardashian clan and to this list is added Blake Lively, who long ago told The Cut that she learned from her mother the trick of putting on coconut oil on the ends before washing hair and the results are evident, since the actress has one of the most beautiful and shiny hair of Hollywood.

For all this is that we will talk specifically about the Benefits what does he have coconut oil when applying it to hairmany of them will surprise you.

It should be noted that these benefits are only for people who have the normal or dry hairas the oil is made up of around 90% saturated fat and for this reason those who have oily hair will only increase the level of fat.



Photo: Unsplash

Split ends

With the example of Blake there is nothing more to add, the coconut oil help your hair if you have the split endsyou just have to put a little on the ends for 10 minutes and then rinse.

Helps curly hair

The oil can be used to control frizz and to define and control curls in thick or curly hair prone to frizz. You should only apply it to clean, damp hair in the middle and ends, as if it were a foam or gel.

Remedy for mild dandruff

The coconut oil It is known for its antibacterial role, while deeply nourishing the skin and ending dryness problems. It is recommended to use the coconut oil to give a relaxing massage to the scalp, as it will stimulate it while relieving dryness and care for it, restoring its strength, eliminating dandruff and relieving itching.

sunscreen for hair

If, among all the preparations for a trip to the beach, you forgot the sunscreen for the hairthe coconut oil It is a good natural emergency alternative.

This oil penetrates deep into the hair and protects it during bathing in the sea by preventing impurities in the water, such as iodine, from reaching the fiber. The salt water will slide off thanks to the greasy film left by the oil, so the damaging effects of salt and chlorine will be much less.

As a moisturizing treatment

Like the split ends example, but, for those with the hair more damaged and dry, in addition to giving it the variation that it is left to act for longer.

Put it in a container, heat the oil and when it is liquid, it is applied from the middle to the ends. It is left for an hour or an hour and a half, depending on the porosity of the hairand ends by washing the hair.



Photo: Unsplash

