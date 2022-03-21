5 benefits of sperm | Cosmopolitan

You read and hear practically everything on the oral sex , and just take a trip on the web to understand that misinformation, unfortunately, still reigns supreme. Fortunately, scientists from all over the world came to our rescue, who through studies and investigations have shown the benefits of sperm.

What is sperm?

Sperm is a viscous substance that is released from gonads . The male human body begins to produce it in quantities as early as adolescence. Its composition is rich in neurotransmitters, hormones, endorphins and many enzymes. What is sperm useful for? Its main function is to fertilize the woman, to ensure human procreation, but the benefits of sperm do not stop there. Among other things it is known that his nutritional value is very high: it contains proteins with antimicrobial properties, phosphorus, zinc, calcium, sodium, and vitamins C and B12.

The benefits of sperm explained by a study

It is well known that making love is one of the best activities for our psycho-physical balance. Sex invigorates the mind and body, and releases tons of relaxing substances. Would you have ever thought that it is also thanks to the sperm? Columbia University recently released the results of a study conducted on the benefits of sperm. In particular, it was found that this liquid is excellent for the psychological and physical health of women and men. All this is due to the large amount of plasma it contains, a substance rich in beneficial properties. A natural liquid whose consumption determines a series of benefits for the human body .

The benefits of swallowing sperm

What are the benefits of swallowing sperm? According to what science says, there are at least 5 advantages that you can derive from this practice.

It makes you more fertile

Swallow the semen affects female ovulation , making women more fruitful. The protein contained in the liquid triggers a hormonal signal in the female brain, which immediately tells the ovaries to release an egg. Furthermore, the substance helps in the implantation of the embryo: by habitually swallowing the sperm, the immune system will get used to the substance, recognizing it as a non-foreign agent. The chances of not carrying the pregnancy to term therefore drop significantly. So no preventive abstinence in the first months of pregnancy .

Sperm has benefits on your mental health

Sex is the best gymnastics for intervening on the mood, you know. But swallowing sperm helps women to keep mood swings under controlless likely to encounter the depression . The immune system is strengthened, and in general the temperament benefits. The production of oxytocin, prostaglandins and serotonin is stimulated by the seminal fluid. In short, swallowing sperm makes men and women happy and content.

Sperma is the new botox

There is no need to spend thousands of euros by the cosmetic surgeon for appear younger . According to a study sperm is 30 times more effective than vitamin E, and is able to significantly slow down the aging process of the skin. A Norwegian company even synthesized the compounds to create a face cream.

A little sperm a day keeps the doctor away

Apparently the benefits of sperm remove the possibility of contracting diseases, including cancer. A study carried out in South Carolina showed that swallowing sperm (at least twice a week) reduces by 40% the breast cancer risk . A further Dutch study instead highlighted the benefits of sperm in pregnancy. It protects against pre-eclampsia, a pathology that can have serious complications during gestation. In short, feasting on sperm protects the life of the mother and the baby.

Swallowing Sperm: The Risks You Should Know

Despite the multiple benefits, swallowing sperm can also present some risks, which you should be aware of in order to make an informed choice. First of all, sperm is also a vehicle for infections: having oral sex does not save you from sexually transmitted diseases.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io