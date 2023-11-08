5 benefits of vitamin D

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that many experts consider a hormone because it acts on practically all organs and systems of the body., It is essential for the health of bones, teeth and absorption of calcium at the intestinal level. Additionally, it plays an essential role in the nervous, muscular and immune systems. It also contributes to the prevention of childhood rickets, a disease that weakens and deforms bones. In adults, it prevents osteomalacia, which causes bone pain and muscle weakness. Other than this, It is also being investigated whether it has a direct relation with diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer and multiple sclerosis.

How can we get Vitamin D?

The body produces Vitamin D through direct exposure to the sun, but there are other ways to get it and that is diet. These are some foods that can provide vitamin D:

Milk and Derivatives: Whole curd, cheese (emmental, mango…), butter.

Meat: Beef and chicken liver.

Blue Fish: Salmon, tuna, mackerel and sardines.

Eggs: Especially in the yolk.

Benefits of Vitamin D

1. Strengthens the immune system

Vitamin D helps a lot in keeping your immune system functioning at its best. It regulates both innate and adaptive immune responses in the body by interacting with vitamin D receptors on immune cells and regulating their activity. A study suggests that vitamin D deficiency may increase the risk of immune-related diseases. Adequate amounts of vitamin D are needed to help fight disease-causing germs such as viruses, bacteria and parasites.

2. It can help improve your mood

People with depression often have low levels of vitamin D, but some studies show that a deficiency does not necessarily cause depression. People who struggle with depression may have loss of appetite, lack self-care, and are more isolated, putting them at risk for vitamin D deficiency. This is because while dealing with depression, you may not get proper nutrition or exposure to sunlight. Isolation) to keep vitamin D at healthy levels.

Vitamin D has been shown to increase the production of the feel-good hormone serotonin.

3. It may reduce the risk of heart diseases

Heart disease remains the number one cause of mortality in the world, so it’s essential to do everything we can to maintain a healthy heart. Like muscles in the rest of the body, heart muscle is regulated when vitamin D interacts with vitamin D receptors on cells. When it comes to blood pressure, vitamin D regulates blood pressure by acting on endothelial cells and smooth muscle cells. And not only that, it plays a vital role in helping strengthen muscle fibers and as a result, protects the heart.

4. Keeps your bones strong

Vitamin D is important for bone health. Specifically, it improves calcium absorption in the small intestine and stimulates the differentiation of osteoclasts (a type of bone cell that breaks down bone tissue) and calcium reabsorption in the bones.

5. Gives you energy

If you’re constantly tired, taking more vitamin D can give you the energy you need.