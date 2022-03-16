5 benefits that pCloud offers you, in addition to the safest storage in the cloud

With pCloud you can store, share and access all your files anywhere in the world and from any of your devices.

In our different electronic devices, we have endless personal information, long stories in photos and videos, important data in documents or conversation, even sentimental items that would be a shame to lose. this can happen if we do not make backup copies of our mobile, computer or any of our devices, since without this copy we run the risk of losing all these files. To prevent this catastrophe, cloud storage has become essential and not only for personal use, it is also essential for business use and to be able to protect all your files.

At the moment, one of the safest options Europe’s cloud storage is pCloud, which in addition to storage, allows us to share and access all our files anywhere in the world and from any of our devices. But this is not all, whether you use Mac, Windows, iOS or Androidwe want you to discover pCloud in full and all the benefits it can offer you.

5 benefits that pCloud offers you

Simple backups

make a backup from your mobile, computer or any of your different devices with pCloud it is very simple, you just have to do it from Dropbox, Google Drive, Google Photos, OneDrive and Facebook through direct integration. Subsequently, all the folders you chose will be saved in your pCloud account automatically and the changes you make will be synced in real time.

Access your files from anywhere

With your pCloud account you can easily access all your files and from any device, since pCloud is available for Windows, Mac and Linux on desktop, as for mobile it is available for iOS and Android, as well as you can access its web version at any time. Remember that you can not only access your files, you can also share and save files in your cloudand best of all, is that they do not take up space in any of them.

Recover old versions

The function recover old versions of your files in pCloud it will be able to save you from many messes, since other applications usually offer you very few days to access the file history. Great news is that with pCloud from the free version you already have 15 days and in the Premium version you have 30 days, but the best is still missing, in the Premium version you have an option with additional payment in which you can extend up to a year the file history. In short, instead of keeping versions and files in the trash for 30 days, you’ll have up to 365 days to recover the previous version of any of your files, if you switch to extended history.

Share files and collaborate

This tool offers you multiple options for sharing files and folders with anyone to collaborate on various projects. You can also forget about sharing files by mail and its limitations, with pCloud it is only necessary copy the link of the file or folder you want to share and paste it in the email. Also, if it is a business document, you can customize the links with your own brand to make it more professional.

Unbreakable military-grade encryption

Besides of SSL/TLS encryption used by pCloud, the storage of your files in at least three locations on the server and in a high security area, as well as the swiss data protection lawpCloud offers us the exclusive pCloud Crypto which is high-end security. With pCloud Crypto you can encrypt your important files and protect them with a password or encryption key, as well as having total peace of mind about the security of your data, since the combination of all the keys and security layers used by pCloud has proven to be unbreakable.

Access pCloud as soon as possible and enjoy these 5 benefits, as well as its unmatched security.

