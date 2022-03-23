5 best apps to use the mobile with one hand

Using a large mobile does not have to be uncomfortable, better check these apps to facilitate the use of terminals with one hand.

Currently, a large part of mobile devices have a screen that exceeds 6 inchessomething that for many is perfect, especially when consuming media content.

However, there is a large number of users who prefer use the mobile with one handand having a large device, it is difficult for them.

The good news is that you can do it thanks to some mobile applications for Android. In this article you will know the best apps to use the mobile with one hand.

Best apps to use the mobile with one hand

One HandOperation +

Fluid Navigation Gestures

Sidebar Screen Swiftly Switch

Quick Cursor: one hand mode

Nova Launcher

This function is possible to achieve in different devices of native way, especially on Xiaomi phones. Still, you need to know about these handy pocket tools to get the most out of your Android.

One HandOperation +

One of the most popular applications for use the mobile with one hand is One HandOperation +. It stands out for its great variety of functionsand best of all, it is constantly updated by integrating new things.

In its database you will find a wide variety of gestures, which you can use simply using your thumb. Also, you can configure the gesture and open the app you want, for example: make a crescent on the screen and it will open the settings app.

As if that were not enough, the app includes a mini menu that you can place on the right or left side of the screen, in this menu you will have available all the applications that are on the mobile for a more comfortable access.

Fluid Navigation Gestures

Another of the best alternatives to use the mobile with one hand is Fluid Navigation Gesturesthis app has two main operations: “quick swipe” and “swipe and hold”, both can be activated from the bottom of the screen or the side of the screen. Interestingly the lateral activators they are only available in the bottom half of the screen.

Thanks to the main steps You can configure various actions such as: recent appstoggle split screen, open notificationsopen power dialog, open quick settings, voice search, among others. This without a doubt automate and improve the experience of the user.

Sidebar Screen Swiftly Switch

One of the most complete apps to use the mobile with just one finger is Sidebar Screen Swiftly Switch. This incredible app gives you the possibility to fully manage your device from the side of the mobile, either from the left or right.

you just have to slide from side to center and it will immediately display a floating menu. East menu is fully customizablethat is, you will be able to modify to your liking, both the interface and the applications or functions that you want to execute.

Quick Cursor: one hand mode

If you have a large mobile like a tablet or you have very small fingers, then you should take into account Quick Cursor: one hand mode. With this application you can have a “cursor” on your device, much like computer mouse cursor.

Using this function is quite easy, it’s just a matter of slide bottom to center of the screen or swipe either side screen to the center and a pointer will quickly appear.

This pointer can be taken to any side of the screen and you only have to touch the screen once to click where it is, after that the pointer will disappear in a fixed and configurable time.

Nova Launcher

Nova Launcher has been one of the user favorite appssince it allows extensive customization for mobile devices, among them we can mention: icon customizationtheme installation, typography change and more.

However, one of the functions that few know is the floating menuwhich you can add at any time to have better and faster access to mobile functions.

To enter this menu you will only have to move your finger from the side that you have configured (left or right) towards the center, this will show a floating menu with various predetermined functions, for example: messaging applications, video games, widgets…

As you will see, there are many apps to use the mobile with one hand and not die trying, so try one of these alternatives and tell us how it went. Similarly, you can take a look at how to activate the one-handed mode in Android 12.

