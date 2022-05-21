5 best films in which he has participated

The famous actress is one of the most outstanding figures in the cinematographic world where she has shown her talent and versatility in the interpretation of each of her roles. Her life in show business began when she was just a teenager, but her tenacity has taken her to the top of Hollywood in a very short time.

Lawrence’s performances have led her to be defined by the magazine rolling stone as the most talented young actress in the United States.

Awards and honours

Oscar2013 — Best Actress — Silver Linings Playbook — Winner

2011 — Best Actress — Winter’s Bone — Golden Globe Nominee

2013 — Best Actress – Musical or Comedy — Silver Linings Playbook — Won

2011 — Best Actress – Drama — Winter’s Bone — Screen Actors Guild Nominee

2011 — Best Actress — Winter’s Bone — Nominee

2013 — Best Actress — Silver Linings Playbook — Winner

2013 — Best Ensemble — Silver Linings Playbook — BAFTA Nominee

2012 — Best Actress — Silver Linings Playbook — Nominated Critics’ Choice Movie Awards

2013 — Best Actress — Silver Linings Playbook — Nominee

2013 — Best Actress in an Action Movie — The Hunger Games — Winner

2013 — Best Comedy Actress — Silver Linings Playbook — Winner

most remembered movies

His ability to work so much in the world indie like in the big ones blockbusters of Hollywood, and also its versatility between genres and themes, are some of the factors that have taken it to the top. She is an actress who has not been afraid to take risks and face challenges and has done so since she began to be seen on the big screen as a teenager.

Now, he is one of the most charismatic and beloved stars in the industry. A movie stars for a new generation that admires her performances and her physical beauty.

We present the list of the films that have stayed the most in the minds of film fans, in which the talented actress has participated. It includes titles like The Bright Side of Things, for which she won an Oscar, and also such successful sagas as The Hunger Games and X-Men, where she played Katniss Everdeen and Mystique, respectively.