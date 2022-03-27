5 best Motorola phones with FM radio: 2022 guide

Do not say goodbye to the FM radio, you can continue using it to listen to your favorite stations on these good Motorola phones.

Internet radio and podcasts have ceased to be the future to become the present. However, there are users who maintain their preference for FM radio. Fortunately, this is still present in many mobile phones, like Motorola that are featured in this buying guide.

The firm’s catalog has surprised us for good, since it has a wide variety of models with FM radio, there is much to choose from. To make your task easier, below we select The best Motorola phones with FM radio and we tell you why it is worth buying each of them.

Best Motorola phones with FM radio

There are great mobile phones with FM radio on the market, although it may seem like another specification from the past. Manufacturers continue to bet on this feature in some of their your mid-range and low-end mobilesand Motorola is a good example of this.

Next, we talk about the 5 best smartphones of the company with FM radio. Your prices They range from just over 400 euros to less than 150 euros, so you can choose without problems based on your budget. These are its main characteristics.

Motorola Moto G200 5G

The Motorola Moto G200 5G It is, without a doubt, one of the best Motorola mobiles. Also, you can boast of having FM radio, so you won’t depend on the Internet to listen to your favorite radio programs. The app comes installed, your only task will be search for station frequency.

This smartphone is also interesting for its processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+, which ensures top-level performance. No matter what task you want to accomplish, you will be able to do it without any signs of weakness. It is also important to mention that it mounts a screen of 6.7 inches with 144Hz refresh ratethat is, of great size and fluidity.

When reviewing the data sheet of the Moto G200 5G, we are also struck by the fact that it has a 108 MP main camera at its rear. The experience is completed with a large 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast chargeyou can easily get to the end of the day with autonomy.

In short, the Motorola Moto G200 5G is a very balanced smartphone with a original price of 449 euros in the only model 8GB+128GB. You can buy it on Amazon and in the Motorola store.

Know more: Motorola Moto G200 5G

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Among the best Motorola smartphones with FM radio is the Motorola Edge 20 Lite, a mid-range that keeps some jewels inside. As we have said, it has chip for fm radioso with it you can forget about having to download radio apps.

The Edge 20 Lite is a nice and comfortable model, with a thickness of 8.25 millimeters and a weight of 185 grams. Its front is dominated by a 6.7 inch big screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The “brain” that gives it life is the MediaTek Dimension 720 5Gwhich is also compatible with 5G networks.

Screen, power, cameras, autonomy… This is a good option with regular discounts.

One of the jewels we were talking about is his 108MP rear camera, with which you can take good pictures and record videos in 4K. The battery it has is 5,000mAh, so you won’t have to resort to the charger until the end of the day and even the next day. When you do, it will load with a 30W maximum power.

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite is for sale in a single version of 8GB+128GB with an original price of 349 euros. Fortunately, its price usually falls with discounts of up to 100 euros in stores such as Amazon, El Corte Inglés, PcComponentes or the Motorola website.

Know more: Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Moto G51 5G

Around 250 euros is the Motorola Moto G51 5G, a more affordable mid-range that also stands out for having 5G connectivity. What interests us in this case is that comes with fm radioso you can use it to listen to your favorite radio programs in the traditional style.

The Moto G51 5G is an interesting purchase if you are looking for a complete mobile for basic tasks, if you are not a demanding user. Mount a 6.8-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for consuming multimedia content. Your processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 480, with integrated 5G modem.

Get a good mobile phone with 5G that also has FM radio.

For photos and videos, the terminal has three rear cameras: 50 MP main, 8 MP ultra wide angle and 2 MP depth sensor. Another of his qualities 5,000mAh batterywith the autonomy day assured.

This Motorola smartphone has a suggested retail price of 229 euros in the 4GB + 64GB modelwhile that of 4GB + 128GB goes up to 259 euros. Both already fall in price, you can usually buy them on sale at Amazon and at the Motorola store.

Know more: Motorola Moto G51 5G

Motorola Moto G71 5G

The Motorola Moto G71 5G has already arrived in Spain, becoming directly one of the most striking models from the catalog. As you may already know, because it is found in this guide, it is a phone that has fm radio inside. You will only have to search for the frequency you want to listen to.

The processor that gives life to the terminal is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, which has a 5G modem to allow you to navigate at maximum speed. We find again a mobile lighter than usual, with a weight that is close to 180 grams. In addition, it has a 6.4 inch screen with Full HD+ resolution.

There are three cameras that make up its rear photographic system, with a 50 MP main, while the front is 16 MP. It also shines with its own light 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast chargewhich should not have many problems to overcome the day of autonomy.

The Motorola Moto G71 5G has a recommended retail price of 299 euros in the only 6GB + 128GB model. It is also a mobile that usually stars in good offers, so you just have to be attentive to take it for less money at Amazon, El Corte Inglés and the Motorola store.

Know more: Motorola Moto G71 5G

Motorola Moto E40

For around 150 euros you can buy the Motorola Moto E40a wise choice if you are looking for a simple mobile with fm radio. Your processor is Unisoc T700a correct chip for tasks such as browsing social networks, watching videos on YouTube or chatting on WhatsApp.

You will see the content in a 6.5 inch big screen with HD+ resolution, enough to enjoy a good level of detail. On the other hand, it is important to know that it comes with 64 GB of internal storage, but it can be expand up to 512GB with microSD card.

The Motorola Moto E40 is a great option if you are looking for a cheap model with an FM radio.

The Moto E40 is not bad at all in terms of photography, with a 48 MP main rear camera. Being a cheap mobile, it is essential that you have a large battery, in this case 5,000 mAh to reach two days of use with a single charge.

The Motorola Moto E40 has a original price of 149 eurosalthough it is usually cheaper in the Motorola store and in PcComponentes.

