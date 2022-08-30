5 best-selling books on Amazon to follow a healthy diet

Mental and physical well-being involves practicing sports frequently, having healthy habits and proper nutrition. This last point is one of the most important, since on many occasions it is not compatible with the frenetic pace of life that we lead. For save timewe resort to junk food or ready meals, but it is very important take care of food in all stages of life.

It is not only important know what to eat, but how to do it, at what times or what type of food is best at each moment. There is a wide variety of books that can serve as a guide to carry a much healthier lifestylewhich in addition to giving advice also help to understand the impact that food has on the body.

We selected 5 booksavailable on Amazon at an affordable price, which treat the nutrition from different points of view. They also include tricks and recipes to apply sustainable nutrition to our daily lives.

‘Tell me what I eat now’ by Blanca García-Orea Haro

The book ‘Tell me what I eat now’ is the second part of the successful ‘Tell me what you eat’. In its 256 pages, published with the Grijalbo publishing house, the author explains the microorganisms found in all the foods we eat on a regular basis, as well as the impact they have on our health.

It is a guide with which you will understand that the appearance of a food has nothing to do with its quality or that the best way to keep your nutrients it is preserve food The best way possible. For this reason, Blanca also recommends what, where and how long we can keep food in the fridge or freezer. She will also explain which foods help fight inflammation, fluid retentionin addition to dedicating some chapters to the pregnancy, lactation and to complementary feeding. All this with some tricks, sweet and salty recipes, vegetarian and healthy menus for all tastes. It is available in Kindle and paperback versions.

‘The Glucose Revolution’ by Jessie Inchauspé

Jessie Inchauspé helps in ‘The glucose revolution’ to improve all aspects of healthsuch as weight, sleep, energy, skin or mood thanks to a few simple science based tricks to control blood sugar levels. It explains the impact that sugar has on our health, as well as the most common symptoms of excess glucose in the body.

The author relies on cutting edge science and in a pioneering investigation that he has carried out. In addition, there are some tricks to consume the same foods, but balancing glucose levels: teaches how to eat in the correct order, the secret ingredients to eat dessert and get into fat burning mode, as well as the small change in breakfast that you can do to reduce cravings and gain energy.

Its 312 pages are packed with informative, entertaining content and with the most recent scientific data. assumes a new way of thinking to improve your health with a series of tips to improve your life drastically and immediately, regardless of the diet you follow. It is available in Kindle and paperback versions.

‘Tell me what you eat and I’ll tell you what bacteria you have’ by Blanca García-Orea Haro

‘Tell me what you eat and I’ll tell you what bacteria you have’ is the book in which the nutritionist Blanca García-Orea Haro discovers a revolutionary way of achieve emotional and physical well-being in a way as simple as taking care of the intestinal microbiota.

Many times we suffer tiredness, bad mood and even stress, but Blanca insists that intestinal bacteria also have a lot to say in this matter. The nutritionist, very influential in our country, shares the keys to understanding how bacteria influence our thoughtsin behavior patterns and even in quality of life.

It also provides some tips for improve gut microbiota in a few weeks, as well as some practical advice when consuming certain foods to understand the language in which our intestine speaks. Finally, it includes more than 50 simple and healthy recipes for all meals of the day. The book is available in Kindle and paperback versions.

’10 years of MasterChef: Recipes from the great chefs to cook at home’

The culinary talent MasterChef celebrates its tenth anniversary with the publication of this book, with the Espasa publishing house, which includes the recipes from the best chefs who have passed through the program, such as Samantha Vallejo-Nágera, Mario Sandoval, Paolo Casagrande, Carlos Maldonado, Pepe Rodríguez, Jordi Cruz, Ángel León, Marcos Morán or Joan Roca.

Its 264 pages include full-color photographs of the chefs’ best dishes, as well as all the steps and instructions to replicate them The best way possible. You will be able to discover all the tips and tricks of these chefs to leave all your guests speechless with the most healthy and impressive recipes.

‘The method eat healthy, live healthy’ by Laura Jorge

Laura Jorge’s book was published last June with the publisher Zenith Her and is a plan to learn to take care of your healthyour hormones and abandon diets forever. The advice is dedicated especially to women, as it includes the effect that hormones and the menstrual cycle have in our life.

Food is very important to carry a healthy life style, but sometimes we are not aware. In women, nutrition must be adapted to the different stages of life, both for the proper functioning of the brain and the immune system, as well as for that of hormones and menstruation. Also for prevent premature aging and being overweight.

For this reason, Laura Jorge, an expert nutritionist in female Health, lays the foundations of a good diet in four basic pillars: emotions, hormones, the evolution and specific disorders of female health and the microbiota. In addition to the advice it gives, it also includes 20 recipes to deal with cravings. The book is available in Kindle and paperback versions.

