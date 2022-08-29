5 best series of lawyers of all time

The recent finale of ‘Better Call Saul’ starring Bob Odenkirk which tells the peculiar story of a lawyer has been listed by some as one of the best series in history and opened many debates. In this note you will know which series about lawyers have received the best criticism from the public.

List of best series of lawyers

‘How to get away with murder’

A series that was launched in 2014 and caught the attention of many users. Viola Davis plays an incredible role playing Annalize Keating who is a lawyer and professor at a university for law students. The series begins with a murder that was apparently committed by her students and she, in order to protect them, will get into a series of troubles.

Your Honor

Starring Bryan Cranston who plays a well-known judge and is involved in a delicate legal situation. His son is the author of a hit-and-run murder and does not take responsibility for the situation. The judge will apply all his legal weapons to prevent his son from being sentenced to life.

Law and order

This series was launched in the 90s and created by Dick Wolf. The story of this series tells the cases of detectives trying to solve seemingly impossible cases, each chapter is a different case.

Suits

The story centers on Harvey Spencer, an important Manhattan lawyer who solves different cases. The unexpected arrival of a new partner will put the protagonist of the series in trouble, but they will also create a very strong bond.

Better Call Saul

Finally, the first series that was named in this note had to be present. The story tells the story of attorney Jimmy McGill and how he runs his HHM firm. The difference between the other named series is that precisely this lawyer does not act according to the law.