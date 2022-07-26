5 blockbusters you can already see on HBO Max

Cinema The father of the bride breaks records on HBO Max: everything you need to know about the film

hbo max It has in its catalog with great blockbusters that were successful in movie theaters and that you can already see comfortably at home. Below you can find five ‘blockbusters’ that the ‘streaming’ platform offers its subscribers, some of them released in 2022.

batman

Robert Pattinson (saga twilight) embodies the hero who watches Gotham in this new feature film based on the comics of DC. The protagonist discovers a case of corruption related to his family while he pursues Enigma (Paul Dano), a serial killer. Characters like Catwoman (Zo Kravitz) Y Penguin (Colin Farrell) also appear in this film directed by Matt Reeves (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes).

Matrix Resurrections

Neo (Keanu Reeves) Y Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) They return in this fourth installment of the iconic science fiction saga that revolutionized cinema. lana wachowski repeats as director and screenwriter of the film. The protagonist of the story has an apparently normal life in San Francisco, but Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) crosses his path to offer him a red pill and gets him to reopen his mind to the world of Matrix.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

The third installment of the saga based on the books of JK Rowling shows how Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) trust in Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead a group of characters who will have to carry out a dangerous mission. The protagonists must face the growing legion of followers of the dark magician Gellert Grindelward (Mads Mikkelsen).

dunes

This epic film tells the story of the young Paul Atreides (Timothe Chalamet)traveling with his parents, the Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) and the lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), to an inhospitable planet to ensure the future of their own. They will soon find themselves involved in a betrayal plot involving Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgrd). This new adaptation of the novel by Frank Herbert has been directed by Denis Villeneuve (The arrival).

Ready Player One

steven spielberg is the director of this sci-fi adventure film based on a novel by Ernest Clin. The story is set in 2044, a year in which much of humanity prefers to escape to a virtual world instead of living experiences in the real world. The young man Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) fight in both to get a coveted prize.

