5 blonde dyes for light and brunettes that will be a trend in spring 2022

The blonde tints They are a classic that does not go out of style and we have verified it after reviewing the hair trends that have dictated the latest catwalks, which did not hesitate to bet on light hair. And it is that after a long pandemic season that imposed shades that are somewhat easier to maintain from home, such as black and chocolate, it was to be expected that the blondes to retake the throne to move forward with the new normality.

However, unlike past seasons in which the urge to break the monotony prompted us to try much more striking dyes –and even fantasy!–, now the trending dyes for 2022 are inclined towards naturalness and a What another striking bet. This is how the blondes more traditional, like the ones we list below, will be the best and coolest choice for spring.

honey blonde

A classic of classics, that is how we could define the famous honey tone that almost every season makes a stellar appearance among the range of blonde tints favorites and that has captivated celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Margot Robbie. And it is not surprising that it is one of the most popular, since it is one of the brightest options to lighten hair and even to illuminate and outline the face with highlights and lights.

The honey blonde dye never goes out of style when it comes to naturally lightening hair. Instagram @gregoryrussellhair

Expensive blonde

Without a doubt, the expensive blonde It is one of the most popular coloring techniques. hot for lighten hair this spring 2022 Well, in the words of celebrity stylist Tom Smith, “it helps add interest and give a more purposeful and designed look.”

This one distinguishes itself by subtly contrasting color by intermixing multiple shades of usually warm blonde hues—such as gold, caramel, and dark honey—for a multidimensional look. The reason why it is going strong this year? It is the perfect alternative to add shine and volume to the hair, through a natural and very subtle coloration, but extremely hypnotizing!