5 boho fall dresses from Stradivarius and Lefties for petite girls

One more day is one day less for the (dreaded) end of summer, and with the passing of the pages of the agenda we see autumn getting closer, but that is not synonymous with saying goodbye to our favorite piece of clothing: dresses. We still have several weeks of heat left and several other half-times to be able to extend the season of showing them off. And, as where one fits, two fit, we cannot resist brand new one or the other during this period of time that we simply want to extend.

This summer we have let ourselves be trapped by satin fabric and crochet dresses, but we will always be faithful to our star style: boho. As far as referents are concerned, two names stand out: Priyanka Chopra at the international level and, at the national level, Sara Carbonero, who shares his ‘tips’ to achieve those ‘looks’ that we love so much. Being used to ‘how cute is this girl always’ has never been easier.

Now, yes, you are also from ‘team’ that measures around 1’60, don’t worry, because the best thing about these dresses is that they are super flattering. Taking into account styling keys for petite girls, a garment that sits at the ankle will always make the leg feel longer, a guaranteed look with a ‘midi’ cut dress. Of course, short dresses are always a good idea. And yes, we know firsthand that there are problems that only girls like you can understand (like all our pants are too long), but that does not mean that you have to eliminate items from your ‘wishlist’. As we have seen, there is a long list of short celebrities who are true fashion icons, such as Aitana, Vanessa Hudgens or Lady Gaga.

These dresses we can wear them with the star sandals of the summer, taking advantage of the fact that the heat refuses to leave us or give us a break. Or, if you are already in a total autumnal ‘mood’ and the high temperatures cannot resist you, take the opportunity to mentally prepare how they will look with cowboy boots. If your vibe is much more casual and informal, bet on combine it with sneakers and you will be super-comfortable.