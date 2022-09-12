5 bold trends that we dare this fall

From maxi woollens to vegan leather, through transparency to jacquard prints: this fall, we dare to step out of our comfort zone by wearing new colors or adopting a new style.

To inspire you during your next shopping spree, we’ve selected fall trends from the stars to concoct easy-to-match looks with pieces unearthed at Reitmans.

This season, the brand offers pieces straight from the catwalks such as wide-leg vegan leather pants, chunky knits and bright colors.

Here are the 5 fall trends to try to get out of your comfort zone:

The (fake) leather

If you haven’t embraced vegan leather yet, it’s time to grab a few pieces, as this trend is likely to continue through the seasons. We fell in love with model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s long faux leather coat!



Courtesy: Reitmans

We notice that the cuts are looser and less structured this season, indicating that the trend oversized is still present. In addition, we choose faux leather in a color other than black, like this brown blouse found at Reitmans.

The Barbiecore trend

Seen on several celebs since the first Barbie movie snaps surfaced, the head-to-toe fuchsia trend is everywhere right now. Lizzo hits the mark with an ultra feminine look crowned with mega high platforms!



Courtesy: Reitmans

To appropriate the trend, we do not hesitate to mix the different shades of pink or the textures. To embrace the trend, you can integrate the crew neck sweater from Reitmans into your look.

Transparency

From New York to Milan, games of transparency, which reveal a hint of skin, were very present during the last Fashion Week shows. We are inspired by Megan Fox to create a look that is both chic and romantic.



Courtesy: Reitmans

Bet on lace by marrying this romantic top or this tank top – both from Reitmans – with a straight jacket, to balance the look and go smoothly from the office to the restaurant.

The wide pants

If we notice a slight return to more fitted cuts this season, the so-called trend oversized is always ubiquitous, whether in the department of shirts, coats or even pants. We love the idea of ​​going tone on tone like Ashley Graham does so well.



Courtesy: Reitmans

There is nothing more elegant and comfortable than loose, flowing pants. Moreover, Reitmans offers several options such as the jeans version or the vegan leather pants. And then, we do like the Scandinavian influencers and we combine everything with an extra large shirt for an even more sophisticated look.

The return of power suit

The style boss lady is a trend that resurfaces almost every fall, but this season we are making way for slightly less fitted and straighter cuts. A nod to androgynous fashion!



Courtesy: Reitmans

Play with layering by pairing a colorful crew-neck sweater with a gray suit set, found at Reitmans. Thus, you will adopt the attitude of Zendaya in less than two!

This season, dare to wear exploded trends, your way! Shop new fall arrivals at Reitmans to concoct stylish and accessible looks, available in inclusive sizes from 0 to 22. For more inspiration, visit the store or on the Reitmans website.