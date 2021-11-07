5 bonuses with no income limits that could expire in 2021

Here are 5 unlimited income bonuses that could expire in 2021. And for which, consequently, it is better to hurry if you meet the requirements. From the furniture and appliances bonus to the mom tomorrow bonus. And passing through the baby bonus, the nursery bonus and also the face bonus.

Among these 5 bonuses without income limits, in particular, some could be incorporated into the single universal allowance. That is, the one for minors and adults up to the age of 21. As reported in this article. While other bonuses will still be active in 2022, they will be less affordable. Like the furniture and appliances bonus. And also how the bonus facades.

In detail, among the 5 bonuses without income limits, the furniture and household appliance bonus has been confirmed for 2022. But the spending ceiling on which to apply the deduction collapses. Specifically, passing from the maximum € 16,000 in 2021 to the maximum € 5,000 in 2022. As envisaged and ordered by the financial maneuver of the Draghi Government in extending building bonuses.

The mom bonus tomorrow 2021, among the 5 bonuses without income limits that could expire, in all likelihood will not be confirmed for next year. Just as the nursery bonus and even more the baby bonus are potentially at risk. Precisely because, with the single and universal allowance for children up to 21 years of age, there will be a reorganization and amalgamation of all bonuses in support of birth and parenthood. The reorganization, among other things, will also affect the allowance for the family unit (ANF).

Also keep an eye on the facades bonus, there will also be in 2022 but with lowered tax deductions

Among the 5 bonuses with no income limits, one of the most generous is certainly the face bonus.

Being able to deduct, for 2021, 90% of the costs incurred to beautify the facades of the properties. But be careful because, starting from 2022, the face bonus does not disappear. But the tax deduction granted will drop to 60%.