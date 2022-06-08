5 books recommended by Bill Gates for summer 2022

Of the “ beach readings »? Not really, recognizes Bill Gates, who admits that his selection addresses rather serious and serious subjects, such as climate change or gender equality.

Bill Gates’ selection for the summer:

The powerNaomi Alderman, translated by Christine Barbaste, Le livre de poche

Around the world, women are discovering that they hold the “power”. At their fingertips, they can inflict searing pain — and even death. Suddenly men realize that they are becoming the “weaker sex”. But how far will women go to impose this new order?

Why We’re Polarizedby Ezra Klein

At the crossroads of political analysis and human psychology, Klein’s work explores the growing polarization of opinions in the United States.

The Lincoln Highwayby Amor Towles

Gates had previously recommended A gentleman in Moscow (translated by Nathalie Cunnington, Paperback), but it ” love this one even more “.

The Ministry for the Futureby Kim Stanley Robinson

The book ” is so complex it’s hard to sum up, but Robinson crafts an engrossing and gripping story, spanning decades and continents, filled with fascinating ideas and characters. “.

How the World Really Worksby Vaclav Smil

” Another masterpiece from one of my favorite authors », Announces Bill Gates from the outset.

Photograph: Bill Gates in 2022 (Steve Jurvetson, CC BY 2.0)