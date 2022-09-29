5 cars that Gal Gadot drives

Gal Gadot, born in Israel, is one of the highest paid celebrities of the moment. Thanks to her brilliant performances, she managed to access a large amount of dollars, with which she was able to fill her garage. She knows 5 cars that the renowned actress drives, below.

Gal Gadot rose to fame after being part of the saga fast and furious and give life to Diana Prince, wonder-womanin the DC Extended Universe. These projects allowed him access to blockbuster productions such as Death On The Nile, Red Notice or the one that will star in 2024, Snow White of Disneywhere he will play the evil queen.

In addition to making her image travel around the world, these films allowed the born in Israel make a juicy fortune. she shares a great passion for high-end vehicles, so he decided to fill his garage with several of them. Meet the 5 luxurious cars that the actress drives, below:

1) Mini Cooper S

Gal Gadot’s Mini Cooper S.

The Mini Cooper S is the cheapest car Gadot drives, with a market value of only 30 thousand dollars. This car has a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine What does it give you? 189 horsepower of power In this way, you can speed up 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and reach a top speed 200km/h.

2)Cadillac Escalade

Gal Gadot and her Cadillac Escalade.

for approximately 100 thousand dollarsthe Israeli actress bought a cadillac-escalade. This van manufactured by General Motors hides under the chest 6.2-liter V8 engine which is capable of generating a power of 420 horsepower. Thanks to this power, it can reach a top speed of 209 km/h and go 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds.

3) Jaguar F-Type

Gal Gadot driving her Jaguar F-Type.

Another car that Gal Gadot drives is the Jaguar F Typewhose value is around 103 thousand dollars. This convertible has a 5 liter V8 engine under the hood, which gives you 495 horsepower of power In this way, the car can accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and reach a 300km/h top speed.

4)BMW X5M

The BMW X5 M driven by Gal Gadot.

The BMW X5M handled by the actress who plays the Wonder Woman has a market value of 105 thousand dollars. He himself hides under the chest a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine which is capable of generating a power of 617 horsepower. Thanks to this power, it can reach a top speed of 285km/h and go 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds.

5) Tesla Model X

Gal Gadot and her Tesla Model X.

The last vehicle Gadot drives is the Tesla Model Xwhose value reaches 140 thousand dollars. This car has two electric motors that allow you to generate 671 horsepower combined power. In this way, you can speed up 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and reach a 250km/h top speed.