5 cars that Gal Gadot has in her garage

Gal Gadot, a world-renowned celebrity, shares a great passion for luxury vehicles. For this reason, the Israeli-born herself decided to invest a part of the fortune she earned from her performances in an expensive collection. She then knows the 5 cars she owns in her garage.

September 22, 2022 4:50 p.m.

Gal Gadot he made his way into the film industry after being part of several installments of the saga fast and furious and embody Diana Prince, wonder-womanin the DC Extended Universe. Soon, we will see the born in Israel interpret to the evil queen in the live action of Disney, Snow Whitewhere you will share screen with Rachel Zegler.

For his brilliant performances, Gadot was able to access a juicy fortune: just for starring Red Notice (beside Ryan Reynolds Y Dwayne Johnson) took a bag of $20 million. Salaries this high allowed him to satisfy his great passion for luxury vehicles. Meet below, the 5 cars that the actress has in her garage:

1) Mini Cooper S

The Mini Cooper S owned by Gal Gadot.

valued at 30 thousand dollarsthe Mini Cooper S it is the cheapest car that Gadot has in his garage. This car has a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine which allows you to generate 189 horsepower of power So, you can go 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and reach a top speed 200km/h.

2)Cadillac Escalade

Gal Gadot and her Cadillac Escalade.

to have one cadillac-escalade in her collection, the actress paid approximately 100 thousand dollars. This truck hides under the hood a 6.2-liter V8 engine which is capable of generating a power of 420 horsepower. Thanks to this power, it can reach a top speed of 209 km/h and speed up 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds.

3) Jaguar F-Type

The actress and her Jaguar F-Type.

Some 103 thousand dollars it cost Gadot to add a Jaguar F Type to your garage. This luxurious convertible has a 5 liter V8 engine under the hood, which gives you 495 horsepower of power In this way, the vehicle is able to go 0 to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and to reach a 300km/h top speed.

4)BMW X5M

Gal Gadot’s BMW X5M.

The BMW X5M owned by the Israeli has a market value of 105 thousand dollars. This car hides under the hood a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine which is capable of generating a power of 617 horsepower. Thanks to this power, it can reach a top speed of 285km/h and speed up 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds.

5) Tesla Model X

Gal Gadot and her Tesla Model X.

The Tesla Model Xthat It is the last car that Gal Gadot has in her garage, it is valued at 140 thousand dollars. This vehicle has two electric motors that together they provide 671 horsepower of power So, you can go 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and reach a 250km/h top speed.