5 celeb couples I’d like to see together in 2022

Who knows what 2022 has in store for us in terms of celebrity love affairs. This year we have seen Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck get back together, after 17 years, and no one would ever expect it. Not to mention the ones we hadn’t thought about how Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker. So before we get into the next 12 months, I’d say it’s the right time to think about who we’d like to see together. Here, then, 5 couples I wish they were born in 2022.

CHRIS EVANS AND SELENA GOMEZ

This year it was just a rumor, never confirmed. They are probably just friends, but I honestly can’t think of a better couple. They would be perfect together: I already dream of their first red carpet together.

LEONARDO DI CAPRIO AND KATE WINSLET

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Among the couples it is certainly the one that I will continue to ship every year until they decide to get together. Ok, they are best friends, both are busy but the feeling that you see between them on public occasions is more unique than rare. We just have to convince the good Leo that his peers are better than those 20 years younger than him.

LADY GAGA AND BRADLEY COOPER

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The story that the two of them, while promoting A star is born, recited to give the audience back the alchemy that was between the characters in the film I don’t buy it. In my opinion, something happened on the set and the two of them really like each other, it just wasn’t the right time. We are betting everything on next year.

NOAH CENTINEO AND WOOL CONDOR

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The actress told, in an interview, that she had a little crush on the colleague of the set. Noah Centineo he explained that he never wanted to think about a possible relationship with her in order not to complicate the working relationship. In short, there is something but it was not triggered on purpose. I would say it’s time to let this love out.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN AND FRENCH MONTANA

The smallest of the sisters Kardashian dated the rapper for a few months in 2014. They broke up because they both weren’t ready for a relationship, even if French Montana explained that what he felt for her was true love. But now they are great friends and they support and support each other a lot. May it be the right time to leave for good Tristan Thompson?