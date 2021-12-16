You know, when love at first sight there is none for anyone. The love becomes so overwhelming that, within a few months, some feel ready to get married. How they do it I don’t know, but for some celebrities these flash weddings have turned into solid and lasting unions. So, here it is 5 celeb couples who got married at the speed of light.

JUSTIN AND HAILEY BIEBER

The marriage between Justin And Hailey Bieber it was a real bolt from the blue, also because, until a few months before the yes, he was involved in a flashback with his ex Selena Gomez. It’s true: the singer and the model had known each other for a while and had had a little flirtation. However, things got serious in July 2018. The wedding arrived in September of the same year.

NICK JONAS AND PRIYANKA CHOPRA

2018 was a magical year: love was evidently in the air. The singer and actress got engaged in mid-2018, after only two months of dating, and got married five months later, in December 2018. Months served only for the preparation of the event: a pharaonic wedding with almost a week of celebration.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN AND LAMAR ODOM

If you have seen all seasons of Keeping up with the Kardashian, you should still remember the stunned face of Caitlyn Jenner when he knew that Khloé Kardashian And Lamar Odom they wanted to get married, after just three weeks of acquaintance. And yet, even though it ended badly, they were together for almost 7 years.

ELSA PATAKY AND CHRIS HEMSWORTH

Evidently Elsa Pataky And Chris Hemsworth they were bored together on holidays with their families so much that they decided to get married suddenly, after 7 months of dating. There has been no engagement before, at least no public engagement, so when they said yes in December 2010, the news was quite shocking.

BLAKE LIVELY AND RYAN REYNOLDS

In comparison to other couples, Blake And Ryan Reynolds they seem to have taken it easy, but even for them it was love at first sight. They started dating around October 2011 and, by September 2012, they were already married. After 10 years, we can say that the couple works great.