5 celeb couples who met on a blind date

For me as a control freak, blind dates are a total disaster because they involve a leap of faith: you have absolutely no idea of ​​the person you will meet, nothing of his physical appearance, what he thinks, tastes and character. In short, I have never liked them also because they are often organized by friends or relatives who can’t wait to see us paired with someone they think could be for us. Yet, many times true love is born just when no one expects it. Would you like to know more? Here’s what happened to these 5 celebrity couples who met during a blind date:

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY

“It started with a blind date that went really, really well.” – Prince Harry and Megan Markhle True love exists in the most unconventional way. Even for Prince Harry, it was not a fairy tale kind of love story and yet they lived happily ever after. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/yWJ0VN3zgs – eula.charisse (@eula_charisse) May 19, 2018

In the interview to announce their engagement, i Sussex they said they fell in love during a blind date organized by a mutual friend of theirs: “I was very surprised when I entered the room and saw her – he explained Harry – and I immediately thought that I had to work hard to conquer it ». Well, mission accomplished! The Prince and the actress have been married since 2018 and have 2 children.

GISELE BUNDCHEN AND TOM BRADY

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQBYQ8Tg6Nk/

The supermodel and the quarterback met during a blind date thanks to a mutual friend of theirs, who organized the meeting to resume Tom Brady from the break with the actress Bridget Moynahan: “To convince me he said he would introduce me to a girl who was my female version and who would be perfect for me.” Apparently, he had got us. The two have been married since 2009 and have 2 children.

EMILY BLUNT AND JOHN KRASINSKI

The mastermind behind their blind date was Anne Hathaway, colleague of Emily Blunt neither The devil wears Prada: «He thought she could be my soul mate – he explained John Krasinski – but I wasn’t really the relationship type at the time. Yet when I saw it, I was struck by love at first sight. I was so nervous when I met her and after we shook hands to introduce ourselves I told her I would like her. ‘ The rest is history: the couple have been married since 2010 and have two daughters.

BLAKE LIVELY AND RYAN REYNOLDS

The actors already knew each other because they had worked together on green Lantern, yet love broke out in a double blind date organized by them: he wanted her to go out with his colleague, she wanted him to hang out with a friend of hers. “The evening was rather embarrassing, because between me and Blake there was a clear chemistry and we both ignored our partners to talk to each other. ‘ All is well that ends well: married since 2012, they have 3 daughters.

MILA KUNIS AND ASHTON KUTCHER

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3AGGiwnD9f/

The two, on the other hand, are a couple thanks to a missed blind date. “When we first dated, I found out that Ashton he was planning to arrange a blind date for me with one of his best friends. It was as if he had said to me: “Come on, let’s go out” and then set me up to meet someone else. That other one, however, never showed up, “he explained Mila Kunis. When destiny is said: married since 2015, they have 2 children.

