5 Celebrities Who Failed at Marvel (Jessica Alba Almost Made It)

The world of Marvel has given incredible roles to actors and unfortunately their career has ended for Hollywood, as well as being forgotten by the public.

For years now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has launched many actors to fame to play their characters., but several have been forgotten by the public, as well as losing status in the land of the Hollywood entertainment industry. Clear examples are Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson and others. Unfortunately Marvel, it has not been a good charm for Jessica Alba in The Fantastic 4, because despite his long career in movies. When playing a superhero or villain, the actor runs the risk of being forever linked to the character or being forgotten by the constant flow of new adventures and determine the debut of him, as well as his farewell. This time we took on the task of choosing some renowned actors who may have been forgotten.who played an excellent role in the MCU, but not for long.

Jessica Alba in Fantastic Four

The actress took on the role of Susan Storn, well known as ‘The Invisible Woman’in the Fantastic Four movie, directed by Tim Story. She did a great job and was acclaimed by the fans. On the other hand, the film received great reviews that knocked down her career, so Alba decided to change her direction, now she is a businesswoman and altruist.

Matt Salinger in Captain America

In the year 1990 there was a Captain America played by actor Matt Salingerappeared as Burke in 1984’s Revenge of the Nerds and starred in several television movies, had a successful career, playing Steve Rogers, but almost lost everything, because the nineties film was so bad for having a forced plot, grotesque visual effects and nonsense dialogue.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Avengers: Age of Ultron

aaron taylor played the speedy Pietro Maximoff aka Quicksilver or Mercuryis Wanda’s twin brother, which was played by Elizabeth Olsenboth are children of Magneto considered mutants. In the film Avengers: Age of Ultron the character of Mercury has a decisive role, the actor is not out of place and complies. But maybe he didn’t have as much strength because of the copyright between FOX and Marvel, since he did not have the same fate as Vision.

Jennifer Garner in Elektra

The Greek character Elektra (Jennifer Garner) Natchios for Marvel, passed unnoticed on the big screen as a secondary character in Daredevil, having as favorable and negative acknowledgments. Later in 2003, the character was rescued by Fox and the film was directed by Rob Bowman, after this film, Garner unfortunately decided to say goodbye to superhero films.