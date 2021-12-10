5 celebrities who fell in love with other crew members on the set (On Friday 10 December 2021) From Jennifer Lawrence to Natalie Portman, that’s it Read on vanityfair

Advertising

heart3amille : anyway today a friend of mine told me that he likes me and I rejected him poor but for now I only have celebrity crush ?? – idrinkwine_ : THEY ARE MY LIFE. I don’t often talk about Steve on Twitter, but he’s one of my comfort celebrities, he saved me from… – artsIevi : however I have found that most, not to say probably all of my celebrity crushes seem to come from another era – Simone76623275 : RT @ Frances55784122: Read this article is interesting is what I always say you can always learn from #EmmaWatson ???? https: // tc… – Frances55784122 : Read this article is interesting is what I always say you can always learn from #EmmaWatson ???? –

Latest News from the network: celebrity who

Hoopygang signs the Ariete influencer marketing campaign

‘We started from the company’s need to have an ambassador, a desired that, gradually, it turned into a series of celebrity that they have lent their faces to the countryside. The forts …



Christmas: Action against hunger, with company dinners a support in the fight against poverty

… Action Against Hunger has gathered a “team” of celebrity chef constituted by Ritu … Together, they will make available to companies (among the first that joined Bonduelle, Epson, Falck …



5 celebrities who fell in love with other crew members on the set Vanity Fair Italy

Balenciaga revives the myth of the 90s

Choosing an analog-style presentation is an act of love towards the old fashion idea as a subculture …



Will Poulter: 10 things you don’t know about the actor

Here are ten curiosities about actor Will Poulter, famous for films like Maze Runner, Revenant, Detroit and more.

