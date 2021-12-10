We could cite hundreds of loves that broke out on the set while working together. How many actors fell in love or started dating like this? Lots of them. But the cinema is made up of many workers and, in fact, even if rarer, here it is 5 celebrities who fell in love with other crew members on the set.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE AND DARREN ARONOFSKY

The convict set was that of Mother and, to have fallen in love, it was Jennifer Lawrence and the director of the film, Darren Aronofsky. The actress does not remember it as a particularly positive experience, above all because there was constant talk of work: «When I make a film, the last thing I want to do is go home and talk about what I did. While I was with Darren it was impossible not to do it: it was a bit unnerving ». The two broke up after a year and remained good friends.

NATALIE PORTMAN AND BENJAMIN MILLEPIED

The actor’s effort by Natalie Portman in Black Swan earned her a Oscar which he also won thanks to Benjamin Millepied who, as a choreographer in the film, followed her in her transformation as a dancer. They have been together since 2009 and got married in 2012 and also have two children together. It is appropriate to say that that role changed her life.

TOM FELTON AND OLIVIA JADE GORDON

We dreamed of the happy ending with Emma Watson that she had a super crush on him, but Tom Felton on the set of Harry Potter he had eyes for someone else: the stunt assistant Jade Gordon. Being so close to prepare the action scenes gave birth to the love between the two and it was also an important one: they broke up in 2016, after 7 years of relationship. Who knows if ours Emma he celebrated when it happened.

ANNA KENDRICK AND BEN RICHARDSON

Again, we are talking about a story that lasted seven years. Anna Kendrick met Ben Richardson on the set of Drinking Buddies, a comedy in which she was the protagonist. Well he was the cinematographer of the film and love immediately took place. She had been single for a couple of years after the relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. They were together from 2013 until 2020 when they broke up, apparently, even peacefully.

CHRISTINA AGUILERA AND MATT RUTLER

The singer was back from a bad divorce with her ex, Jordan Bratman, which had also caused her some mental health problems. On the set of Burlesque, however, he found love thanks to the production assistant, Matt Rutler. Still not getting married (maybe Christina, after the bad experience, she doesn’t want to know for a while), but they had a daughter together in 2014 and they seem to be in love.