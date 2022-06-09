5 celebrities who have their own beauty brand

In recent years many celebrities have decided to undertake beauty industry and have created marks of products of facial care, make-up and hair treatments. With the fame that they have achieved as singers, actresses, models or influencers, nobody better than themselves to be the image of their cosmetics.

Some get involved in the elaboration process contributing ideas that are born from their beauty secrets or the needs not met by the market that they once experienced first-hand. A perfect example is that Jennifer Lopez suggested adding olive oil extract to her line because she learned from her mom that it’s great for the skin.

in recent years Kylie Jenner (Kylie Cosmetics) and Rihanna (Fenty Beauty) have made headlines highlighting how their beauty marks are partly responsible for increasing her great fortune, the youngest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan created her company in 2015, while RiRi founded it in 2017 and this year remains on the list of world billionaires (who own more than one billion dollars) published by Forbes.



Photo: Instagram @kyliecosmetics

Others have successfully ventured into this industry, such as Ariana Grande (REM Beauty), Jennifer Aniston (LolaVie), Jennifer Lopez (JLo Beauty), Lady Gaga (Haus Labs), Selena Gomez (Rare Beauty) and Scarlett Johansson (The Outset), and there are those in the works, such as model Hailey Bieber, who announced that she would launch Rhode Skin this month. In Mexico: what beauty lover does not know Yuya’s products? And this year Martha debayle surprised us with his brand of make-upMartha Debayle Beauty Tech.

these are 5 beauty marks of women famous available in Mexico and that you might like to try, if you haven’t already.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

rihanna released FENTY BEAUTY in 2017 and realized there was a gap in the market for foundation shades. revolutionized the beauty industry by offering 40 foundation shades, which it later expanded to 50, under the concept of the beauty inclusive for all foot tonesl.



Photo: @fentybeauty

Other products that stand out are their skin tints (lighter than the traditional foundation), the Cheeks Out Freestyle cream blush and the traditional Gloss Bomb Universal. Subsequently, Fenty Skin was born, with products from skin care of the face and body.



Photo: Instagram @fentybeauty

JLo Beauty by Jennifer Lopez

Singer Jennifer Lopez launched her brand of facial care in 2021 and arrived in Mexico earlier this year. As we anticipated, one of its main ingredients is olive oil and the products act to hydrate and combat some signs of aging such as expression lines, in addition to providing the “JLo” shine to the skin.

Among its products are a set of face masksThat Blockbuster Moisturizer, with Hyaluronic Acid, That Fresh Take Eye Contour, and That JLo Glow Serum.



Photo: Instagram @jlo

kyliecosmetics

The American businesswoman Kylie Jenner has an important presence in the beauty industrybegan with the launch in 2015 of lip kits (lip liner and lipstick) that sold out immediately and continued the empire of kyliecosmeticswhich offers a wide variety of products from make-up. The kits are still among the favorites, they also have matte and gloss lipsticks, setting powders, illuminators, eyebrow products, among others.

Kylie Skin followed, dedicated to skin care, with cleanser, scrub, eye contour cream, lip oil, and more. Last year she surprised with a line for babies.



Photo: Instagram @kyliecosmetics

Martha Debayle Beauty Tech, by Martha Debayle

The communicator Martha Debayle not only dazzles her followers by sharing a bit of her style every time she launches a new clothing collection with Ivonne, but now she has begun to captivate lovers of fashion. beauty with his makeup brand.



Photo: Instagram @mdbeautytech

The first that Martha showed his followers was the matte lipstick, available in six shades, from nude to red. It also offers eyeliner, lip crayon, eyebrow pencil and foundation with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and SPF 50.



Photo: Instagram @mdbeautytech

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

In 2020, Selena Gomez shared the news of the launch of Rare Beauty, with a message of exalting natural beauty from the acceptance of who we are. Favorite products for many are liquid shadows (Stay Vulnerable Eyeshadow Liquid) and blushes, both liquid (Soft Pinch Liquid Blush) and cream (Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush).



Photo: Instagram @rarebeauty

The truth is that it is a very complete line, it also has a makeup base, eyeliner, mascara, matte and gloss lipsticks, makeup fixative, among others.



Photo: Instagram @rarebeauty

