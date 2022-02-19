5 celebrities who surpassed the success of their brothers: Elizabeth Olsen, Elle Fanning and more | Famous

5 actors who followed in the footsteps of their brothers and even surpassed them
In the 2000s, Dakota Fanning She was crowned one of the most recognized child actresses in Hollywood. Her talent is undeniable. However, today, the name Fanning not only resonates in the cinema because of her, but also because of her sister Elle.
Elle Fanningborn in 1998, is two years younger than Dakota, and just like her older sister, she debuted in front of the cameras from an early age.
However, Elle managed to remain more constant and current in the entertainment industry with important roles such as Aurora in the live-action of ‘Maleficent’ or her leading roles in critically acclaimed films and series such as ‘El Demonio Neon’ or ‘The Great’.
In fact, her portrayal of Catherine in the period series ‘The Great’ earned her two nominations for Best Actress at the Golden Globes, one in 2021 and another the following year.
In the 1990s, Macaulay Culkin had one of the most successful child careers in film.
His younger brother Kieran accompanied him with secondary roles in several of his most famous films such as the two ‘My poor little angel’ films. However, unlike Macaulay, Kieran managed to keep his career free of controversy and problems.
Today, despite the fact that Macaulay is once again having a bit of a presence on the small screen, Kieran is crowned the Culkin most recognized by critics and audiences, mainly for his role as Roman Roy in ‘Succesion’.
For this character, Kieran has been nominated three times for the Golden Globes and once for the Emmy Awards for Best Supporting Actor.
For nearly two decades, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen They were one of the best-known twins in Hollywood. However, currently, the Olsen surname resonates in the film industry thanks to his younger sister Elizabeth Olson.
Elizabeth is three years younger than the Olsen twins and, like them, began her acting career at a very young age.
Her dedication, perseverance and talent allowed her to be one of the most important actresses in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her character of Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch.
Giving life to Wanda not only allows her to be part of one of the most successful film franchises, but also earned her a nomination for Best Actress at the Emmy Awards.
Beyond the MCU, the talent of Elizabeth It has also been applauded by critics. For example, his work in ‘Martha Marcy May Marlene’ was recognized in multiple awards and international film festivals.
James Franco They have a renowned acting career that ranges from being part of Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy to his nomination for an Oscar for best actor for his work in ‘127 hours’.
However, in recent years, his career has been plagued by scandal, mainly due to allegations of sexual harassment.
Instead, his brother seven years younger, Dave Franco –James is from 1978 and Dave from 1985– has kept his career steady and scandal-free.
The actor has starred in successful films such as the two ‘The Illusionists’ films. Also, in 2020, he made his directorial debut with ‘The Rental’, a horror film.
emily deschanelborn in 1976, achieved great recognition for her portrayal of Dr. Temperance Bones Brennan on the series Bones.
Nevertheless, Zooeyher sister four years younger, has achieved greater fame in Hollywood thanks to her work on the hit series ‘New Girl’.
Giving life to Jessica Day in this series allowed her to be nominated three times for the Golden Globes and once for the Emmy Awards, in the category of Best Actress.
In addition, she is remembered by thousands of people for being Summer in ‘500 days with her’.