5 celebrity couples I would like to have a threesome with

I have a fairly long list of celebrity couples that I love. Some have been disintegrating under my eyes lately (Gigi and Zayn and Camila and Shawn tell you anything?) But luckily I am still spoiled for choice. And thinking about it, in a universe where I can have a polyamorous relationship, I would like to apply to be the third member in a possible love triangle in one of these five couples. Here are which ones I would choose:

ASAP ROCKY AND RIHANNA

When it turned out they were together, I celebrated like it happened to two of my friends because I’ve been a fan of theirs pretty much forever. They are beautiful and stylish, I would probably be there asking them for advice on how to dress and look at them as if I were living a dream. Then they give off a lot of sexy vibes. They’re the best.

BLAKE LIVELY AND RYAN REYNOLDS

To make a couple work, humor is everything. And I love the way they joke with each other and are always ready to make fun of each other. Life must also be faced lightly and the two of them are the only ones who could teach me how to do it.

LEONARDO DI CAPRIO AND CAMILA MORRONE

I don’t want the model, but his presence in this triangle is purely ornamental and accessory because, after having hated him for years at the time of the Iron Mask and Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio has become the man with whom sooner or later I will be engaged, even if he doesn’t know it. If to do this I have to live with Camila Morrone for some time, I will adapt.

CHANNING TATUM AND ZÖE KRAVITZ

I think in this case there is no need to spend too many words. They are those people who imagine how good it is to see together and then, suddenly, it happens and you think that then dreams come true. If you read this article, please send me a message: I will reach you wherever you are.

BEYONCÉ AND JAY-Z

As much as I love both of them, my interest in them transcends the physical and sentimental ones because they are the power couple par excellence and I would also like to be with them to understand how to balance two such careers, to make a marriage survive after your wife she told the four winds that you betrayed her and to always be on the crest of the wave by posting little on social media, hardly ever making a statement and always being discreet. I’d sit there and take notes.