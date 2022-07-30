5 celebrity couples that lasted less than a breath — FMDOS

This July 29 is celebrated International Lovesick Daya rather rare date for some, but one that seeks to commemorate for those who go through difficulties when going through a breakup.

And just like everyone else, there are several famous couples who lasted less than a breath and who went through harsh love disappointments.

Here is the list of 5 celebrities who suffered from lovesickness

Tom Green Drew Barrymore

Tom was the second marriage for the actress, who said yes in the midst of her peak popularity and met the comedian and TV presenter.

But as she herself said, the marital union was a failure and 163 days after saying yes, they decided to separate their paths.

They never saw each other again, until she invited him to her program The Drew Barrymore Show where he assured that “I think it’s a good way to reconnect, it has taken a lot of pressure off me.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Blake Lively

Cataloged as the fleeting romance of Hollywood, Blake Lively decided to go out with Leonardo DiCaprio despite the 13 years that separated them.

They never confirmed it, only the photos of the paparazzi that followed them did, but after a few months it was all over. None of them ever gave statements about their separation, but they assure that the distance was the culprit.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck

Both fell in love when together they recorded the movie Bounce, but when everything was flowing, Ben Affleck assured that he was not ready to have an official relationship and decided to walk away from everything.

Regarding their brief romance, Gwyneth Paltrow assured that “he was not in a good moment in his life when we were together. I think when you’re young you get carried away a lot by appearances, being with an attractive person validates you in some way. It’s very immature.”

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander

55 hours of marriage was what the pop princess lasted with Jason Alexander, after they said yes at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas at 4 in the morning on January 3, 2004.

According to Jason, when Britney Spears’ parents found out, they went crazy because there was no agreement that would take care of the artist’s money. Therefore, they say that she was somehow forced to annul the marriage, as if it had never existed.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

This celebrity couple lasted exactly 72 days married, and everything was recorded in the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The businesswoman recognized years later that she should never have taken that step and that she only did it because she felt pressured.

“I felt like I was going to let everyone down,” Kim explained, while her mother, Kris Jenner, said she was willing to work it out for her daughter if she wanted to.

