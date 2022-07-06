Raising children is not easy, especially when you have a successful career in Hollywood! If many celebrities call on a babysitter to lend them a hand, some of them have given up on it and have chosen to be as present as possible for their children.

Here are 5 celebrity couples who don’t have a nanny:

1) Offset and Cardi B



Photo: Getty Images

In 2018, the rapper was thinking of using a babysitter to go back on tour when her first child was born. Cardi B and her husband, rapper Offset, decided to take on all the parenting duties when their daughter, Kulture, was born. “Pregnant, I thought that a babysitter could follow me on tour, she declared. However, we have changed our minds. I started to be afraid. I didn’t want a babysitter touching my child. I didn’t trust anyone.”

2) Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis



Photo: Getty Images

When Mila and Ashton welcomed their daughter, Wyatt, they agreed to only use a babysitter if absolutely necessary. At the time, Ashton explained that they wanted to be close to their first child “on an emotional level” and that they understood that the only way to do that was to always be by his side. Mila later claimed that she gets up every night to take care of their newborn baby. The actress has, however, confirmed that she intends to hire a nanny in the event that her work schedules become too busy. “I can’t do everything if I have to work 17 hours a day,” she said. Then I will need someone to help me.”

3) Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves



Photo: Shutterstock

Camila and Matthew had not yet recruited a nanny when their second child came into the world. Instead, the Brazilian asked her mother to move in with them, which allowed her to better organize her daily life. “It’s a real challenge,” admitted Camila. We don’t have an army of babysitters watching over the kids, it’s just me and my mom. We cook dinner, drive them to school and pick them up every day.”

4) Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling



Photo: Getty Images

After three years of dating, Eva and Ryan had the pleasure of seeing the birth of their little Esmeralda. The couple then decided not to take on a nanny and Eva made it clear that she wanted to be a totally devoted mother to her baby. When their second daughter, Amada, was born, nearly two years later, the two stars had still not hired a governess. “I am a practical woman and able to take care of my child alone, assured Eva. I don’t need a nanny. I can do everything, even when I’m very tired.”

5) Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe



Photos: Getty Images

Divorced in 2008, Reese and Ryan spent a lot of time raising their daughter, Ava, and son, Deacon. The comedian even claimed that they did not tolerate their children being educated by nannies. “I want them to realize how lucky they are,” Ryan said. It would certainly not be possible if we were less present for them. I believe that they would become poor idiots if they were brought up by governesses.

