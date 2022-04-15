Spending hours and hours on the set together recording series or movies has led several actors to see the romance with their partners. And so, iconic couples have transferred their love from the screen to real life.

5 celebrity couples who worked together after ending their relationship

Joey King and Jacob Elordi in The Kissing Booth

They fell in love in the first film, and from then on they were not afraid to show their romance. And it is that spending more than 17 hours together on the set, it was inevitable that the chemistry would arise.

But after a year of relationship, the couple ended when they still had to record two more movies together.

Returning to the set, now as simple companions, things were not so easy, but both were very professional. Still, Joey King assured that the “sacrifice” was worth it with the reception of the people.

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder in Vampire Diaries

When the vampire series was at its peak, it was revealed that the protagonists had an intense relationship that lasted three years.

The chemistry of the series crossed over into real life, but rumors say that it was the age difference that ended up separating them. And while they were able to continue working professionally, Nina Dobrev made a sudden exit in the sixth season of the show.

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi in Euphoria

In February 2020, the castmates of Euphoria began to generate rumors, after they were seen on the streets of New York in a very loving attitude.

According to theories, the couple went through a crisis and then the pandemic arrived, which led Jacob Elordi to return to Australia to take refuge with his family.

Even so, Elordi has always had good words for Zendaya, assuring after the premiere of the second season of the series, that the actress was “powerful, talented and very sweet”.

Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody in The O.C.

The fans of The OC not only enjoyed the romance of the characters Summer and Seth, but also loved that this love has managed to cross the screens and be real.

But this celebrity couple only lasted three years, but unfortunately the breakup was quite controversial. Sources assure that their differences reached the set of recordings, and that even the director had to challenge them to stop the drama.

Blake Lively and Penn Badgley in Gossip Girl

The couple of actors met on the set of Chica Indiscreta, and since then the chemistry began to flow. But it was not easy, as both were afraid that they would be judged for being unprofessional.

Once they both realized that this fueled the interest of the series, they decided to continue enjoying it, coming out for three years.

Penn Badgley and Blake Lively finally called it quits in 2010, deciding to keep the breakup as low-key as possible — so much so, that their fellow cast members didn’t find out right away.

