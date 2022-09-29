5 celebrity makeup brands that are really worth trying

If you want to know some of the most successful, and that are really worth acquiring, here we share a selection of celebrity makeup brands that will not disappoint you.

Like it or not, the celebrities they are quite influential personalities, and this quality extends to their use of various fashion trends and beauty items. Some celebrities have even chosen to found their own brands, many of them focused on makeup and personal care products, becoming favorites thanks to their wonderful quality. If you want to know some of the most successful, and that are really worth acquiring, here we share a selection of brands of celebrity makeup they won’t let you down.

Fenty Beauty – Rihanna

Since its launch in 2017, Fenty Beauty has established itself as one of the most popular makeup brands on the market, not only because it is highly inclusive and has a range of products that is quite adaptable to all skin types, but also because of its incredible quality and durability. It has a variety of products that are worth trying, among the favorites its ‘PRO FILT’R SOFT MATTE LONGWEAR FOUNDATION’ and his ‘GLOSS BOMB UNIVERSAL LIP LUMINIZER’. It can be purchased from Sephora or through its website.

Website: www.fentybeauty.com

Photo: @fentybeauty

Rare Beauty – Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is another of the celebrities with one of the best established makeup brands in the market. Rare Beauty has become a favorite of many people thanks to its transparency and social impact, working to break established beauty standards and designating a part of its profits to organizations that support mental health. In addition to this, it has products of incredible quality, with best sellers as their ‘Soft Pinch Liquid Blush‘ and his ‘Positive Light Liquid Luminizer‘ – we recommend using them together, you’ll have a winning combo! -.

Website: www.rarebeauty.com

Photo: @rarebeauty

Haus Labs – Lady Gaga

This is one of the brands celebrity makeup newest on the market, founded by none other than Lady Gagaand sharing in it much of the eccentricity of the celebrities. It has basic products and other more colorful ones that allow you to experiment with the latest trends, such as vibrant pigments in a wide variety of shades, eyeliners waterproof and long-lasting, and moisturizing lipsticks. To date, it is only available from its website and at Sephora in the United States, but it is expected to arrive in stores in Mexico soon.

Website: www.hauslabs.com

Photo: @houselabs

Honest Beauty – Jessica Alba

Honest Beauty is one of the brands celebrity makeup perfect for those looking for personal care products and environmental responsibility. It was founded by Jessica Alba in 2011, not only for the purpose of creating products cruelty-free and dermatologically verified, but also to generate a positive impact by supporting various causes of social urgency. The brand offers a broad and inclusive catalogue, ranging from beauty products classified by skin type, to items for babies and sets specials.

Website: honest.com

Photo: @honest_beauty

Victoria Beckham Beauty – Victoria Beckham

victoria beckham is one of the most influential people in the entertainment world, and among her various fashion and beauty projects, she also has one of the celebrity makeup which is worth trying. This is characterized by offering a classic and exclusive profile, with essential products in any kits such as satin lipsticks, eye pencils, highlighters, and blushes in bar, and popsicles in quite practical presentations.

Website: www.victoriabeckhambeauty.com

Photo: @victoriabeckhambeauty