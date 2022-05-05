5 celebrity rivalries | VL Media

Celebrity rivalries are plentiful and seem to arise naturally. Actors, singers or even athletes, some divas can no longer see themselves in painting.

Bad collaboration, end of a long friendship, betrayal, tension… the universe of people, the good atmosphere and the garden parties are not always there. Things are getting pretty hot on planet Hollywood. Apart from the whims of people here are 5 star rivalries.

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry

The two big Hollywood stars, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry no longer speak to each other. The reason ? After the release of his album “1989” the country singer reveals that her song Bad Blood was dedicated to a female artist who would have “everything to sabotage his tour by stealing several of his employees without warning”. As a result, the two women have not spoken to each other since 2014.

Drake and Chris Brown

Love and friendship don’t mix. How to talk about star rivalry without mentioning the two rappers Drake and Chris Brown. While the pretty American singer Rihanna announced her pregnancy last March with rapper ASAP Rocky, Chris Brown and Drake on their side are still not reconciled. While they were both in a relationship with the singer, they ended up turning their backs and there has been a lot of tension ever since. As a reminder, in June 2012 a fight between the two rappers broke out in a nightclub, leaving five injured.

CR7 and Messi

In the football world we find the great rivalry between the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and the Argentinian Lionel Messi. Contrary to popular belief, the two players get along quite well. The rivalry essentially exists in their records, their statistics and only on the pitch. A rivalry of fans too, having won a total of twelve Ballons d’Or (seven the last in 2021 for Messi and five in 2017 for Ronaldo). Both players are widely regarded not only as the two greatest players of their generation but also the two greatest players of all time. They represent the two most decorated footballers of all time.

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos

The 2 richest men on the planet are also talking about them. The boss of Tesla and the manager of Amazon often tackle each other on social networks in particular. A few tweets to revive the old rivalry between Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. The two stars of the business engage in head-on competition on several projects.

Small tour in France, the French stars are not outdone level rivalry.

Geneviève de Fontenay beyond being the lady in the hat, the former president of the Miss France committee is known for not having her tongue in her pocket. The famous sentence targeting Nabilla Benattia about “her breasts stuffed” traveled around the world. And again, Geneviève de Fontenay does not stop there. She does not hesitate to make it clear to someone that she does not love him. We don’t forget that she called young Zahia a “dessert at Ribery”. A woman of character and good luck to whoever comes up against it.