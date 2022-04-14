5 celebrity-tested makeup ideas to experiment with

These makeup ideas are a celebrity favorite and spring is a great time to get out of your comfort zone.

Are you traveling during Easter and looking for new makeup proposals to recreate on your vacation? Yeh! You are in the right place. And if you don’t travel, too! Because that way you’ll have time to become a MUA from the comfort of your home. Here we share our guide with 5 beauty looks (ultra cool) that they wore Rosalia, Zoe Kravitz and Barbie Ferreira for you to recreate and shine on point this spring.

Throughout this 2022 we have seen several beauty trends make a comeback. For example: the colored shadows and the bold smokey eye that have been the protagonists of past catwalks, and we have to confess, that there is no better time to try them than now…

The guide to the best liquid blushes and how to use them in your favor

5 makeup ideas to try this spring

green make-up

We love a look with green shadows and Rosalia confirms it. She wore this makeup for her interview with Jimmy Fallon and it definitely screams spring. We live for this combination of bright shadows with ultra glossy pink lips.

The best thing is that it is super easy to imitate, you just need to find an eyeshadow palette with this color, if you don’t have one we recommend the Lucky Charms Make Some Magic by Morphe.

2. Sunset make-up

the look of barbie ferrera for the Vanity Fair Oscars party is goals. The proposal of the MUA Kali Kennedy was to create an ultra spring look that matched her dress:

“For Barbie’s look, I wanted a soft sunset eye to complement her post-vacation glow in Brazil. I used the Golden Yellow and Matte Rose shades from the Couture Color Clutch (YSL) Eyeshadow Palette to create dimension and enhance the eye, followed by the Gold shade swept across the lid. For the liner I pulled Golden Brown from the Color Clutch from the lash line to the temples”.

3. Orange is the new black

There is no spring if you do not venture to try an orange lipstick, how to use it? Follow the example of Hung Vanngowho used it in Zoey Deutch and it couldn’t look more amazing.

We are fans of this color because it is risky, but screams fun and has what it takes to take your look to another level; If you don’t have a lipstick like this, we recommend getting the Rouge Alluretone eccentric from Chanel.

4. Double liner

Graphic eyeliners continue to be the stars of the looks in this 2022, because we can really create endless combinations and never get bored.

this makeup of Shay Mitchell It is ideal to wear in your night outs or upcoming special events, as it is elegant and sophisticated. The joke is to start with a black liquid eyeliner glued to the lash line and then add another one of a different color on top of it.

5. ultra smoky eyes

The smokey eye made a big, big comeback this year and Zoe Kravitz he knows. The actress has convinced us on different occasions that she is a great pick that must be imitated asap. The person in charge of creating this look was nina parkwho perfectly dominates the features and skin of the actress.

In this makeup there are several protagonists, the black pencil eyeliner and the dark shadows with bright touches. The idea is to intensify the gaze, which is why the MUA outlined both the inner and outer part of the eye to create depth. If you go out partying this holiday, it needs to be your makeup pick.

Following: #VacayMood, 10 bags to travel with the best style this vacation

Explore more at: Instyle.mx