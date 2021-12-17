For some celebrity couples, getting to marriage seems to be the most difficult of the steps to take. In all honesty, I understand them a little: a couple is stable and well-established, beyond saying “yes, I do” in front of relatives and friends. Here, then, 5 celebs couples who have been engaged for almost always.

EVA MENDES AND RYAN GOSLING

After managing to win the heart of Ryan Gosling and having started a family with two little girls, Esmeralda And Amanda, actually marriage is the last thing to plan. In fact, the two of them started dating in 2011 and, 11 years later, they are still here. No rings and no orange blossom in sight.

SHAKIRA AND GERARD PIQUÈ

They met on the set of Waka Waka, the song that Shakira he played at the World Cup held that same year. We are in 2010 and, since then, they have never left each other. They have no intention of getting married, on the contrary the singer has declared that marriage scares her to death and fears that it could ruin the magic and complicity that exists between them.

ANNA KOURNIKOVA AND ENRIQUE IGLESIAS

They are the couple of my adolescence. I remember very well when, in middle school, I watched the video of Escape where they met and fell in love. If you missed any dates, it’s 2001 and they’ve been engaged ever since. Meanwhile, they had twins in 2017 and a baby girl last year.

ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY AND JASON STATHAM

There are 20 years of difference between the actor and the model, but age has never been a problem and, to prove it, there is the fact that the two have been together since 2009 and have a child. The former angel of Victoria’s secret she explained that marriage is not a priority at all and that she rather wants to focus on having a healthy and happy relationship and being a good mother. The rest takes a back seat.

LAUREN GRAHAM AND PETER KRAUSE

Galeotto was the set of Parenthood where ours Lorelai from A mother as a friend she fell in love with her colleague from the set Peter Krause. The two have been together since 2010 and feel no need to get married. Indeed, the actress specified that «since we said we like each other, there hasn’t been any game. We have remained faithful and in love ever since and that’s okay. “