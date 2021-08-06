5 celebs tell the most embarrassing moments lived with other celebs

I don’t know about you, but embarrassing moments in my life are almost the order of the day: I happened to fall in front of everyone, to exchange one person for another, not to remember a name immediately after introducing myself, to spill a cocktail on me … In short, the list is long. In fact, I found that this problem is quite common and that unpleasant episodes also happen to celebs. After hearing 5 tell the most embarrassing moments lived with other famous people I thought that ok, I will also be the queen of the foolish, but at least no one knows me. Would you like to know more? Here’s who combined what:

JENNIFER LAWRENCE

The award-winning actress Oscar she said she got drunk at the after party of the award ceremony organized by Madonna and to have vomited in the porch of his villa in front of Miley Cyrus, who after seeing the scene told her: “Give yourself a set and recompose, my girl!”. If she tells you…

JOSH HUTCHERSON

The protagonist of Hunger Games revealed to the The late Show of James Corden that the most embarrassing moment of his life was when he farted in the face of Tom Hanks on the set of The Polar Express. The co-star did not take it well at all: “I started sweating cold because he complained about the bad smell pointing at me and I thought I had played my career”.

ADAM SCOTT

While he was shooting a scene with Reese Witherspoon on the set of Big Little Lies, the actor laughed too loudly at one of his jokes and lost a piece of snout from his nose: “I asked for a handkerchief immediately after and I blew it. Six months later I was still thinking about what had happened and how to apologize to her, I was really embarrassed».

CHARLIZE THERON

When he first met his colleague David Oyelowo, his colleague in Gringo, the South American actress peed on herself: “We were at the restaurant and he started telling a story. I laughed so much that I had to go to the hotel to change, what a shame!».

EMMA STONE

The actress of La La Land he told of when years ago he brought his mother to the ceremony of the Golden Globes and at their side were seated Angelina Jolie and the then companion Brad Pitt“We were thrilled because they all happened to us! My mother though had been drinking a lot of champagne that night and was having so much fun… So he started asking to Angelina things like “Do you have children?” and I thought “Oh my God it’s out of your mind, you know you have children!” but she wanted to have a chat and chose that as an argument. And he went on to ask how old they were, their names, and things like that. They, in any case, were extremely kind, while I wanted to disappear from the face of the earth».

