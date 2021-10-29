5 celebs who have been mistaken for other celebs

It will have happened to you too, at least once in your life, to be mistaken for another person.

It often happens to me with a friend of mine who looks like me: we are the same tall, we have the same color of eyes and hair, similar features and more or less the same style. Since there are nearly 8 billion of us on this planet, the possibility of looking like someone else is highly probable. It also happens to celebs: here are 5 who said they were mistaken for other famous people given their similarity:

SARAH HYLAND – MILA KUNIS

In an interview, the actress of Modern Family revealed that more and more people mistake her for her colleague Mila Kunis: «For me it is the best compliment they can give me, she is beautiful and when we met we joked about it. She even told me that she likes to pretend to be me, because that way she feels younger ».

EMILY BLUNT – KATY PERRY

In fact, even here, they look like two drops of water. When I read that Emily Blunt was mistaken for Katy Perry from the bartender of a club, who was super excited to meet her, I was not surprised. The response of the actress de The devil wears Prada? «No come on, she’s really gorgeous. I believe my husband John (Krasinski) has a secret crush on her ».