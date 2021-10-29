News

5 celebs who have been mistaken for other celebs

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

It will have happened to you too, at least once in your life, to be mistaken for another person.

It often happens to me with a friend of mine who looks like me: we are the same tall, we have the same color of eyes and hair, similar features and more or less the same style. Since there are nearly 8 billion of us on this planet, the possibility of looking like someone else is highly probable. It also happens to celebs: here are 5 who said they were mistaken for other famous people given their similarity:

SARAH HYLAND – MILA KUNIS

Loading...
Advertisements

In an interview, the actress of Modern Family revealed that more and more people mistake her for her colleague Mila Kunis: «For me it is the best compliment they can give me, she is beautiful and when we met we joked about it. She even told me that she likes to pretend to be me, because that way she feels younger ».

EMILY BLUNT – KATY PERRY

In fact, even here, they look like two drops of water. When I read that Emily Blunt was mistaken for Katy Perry from the bartender of a club, who was super excited to meet her, I was not surprised. The response of the actress de The devil wears Prada? «No come on, she’s really gorgeous. I believe my husband John (Krasinski) has a secret crush on her ».

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

742
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
727
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
641
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
608
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
568
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
505
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
500
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
409
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
394
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
381
News

Smart contract coming to Bitcoin thanks to Internet Computer From CoinTelegraph
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top