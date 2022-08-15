5 challenges of the DC Universe

The DC Universe is in crisis.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is placed as the number one franchise, the DC Universe, an extended universe, is in position twelve. Considering that their characters, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman or Batman were much better known and internationally positioned properties a little over a decade ago, it is clear that DC Films has had little success in bringing their characters to the big screen. The new administration, after the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery has announced that its intention is to pursue a model similar to that of Marvel, with a ten-year plan, a story or narrative line that integrates the others and is the “event final” and premiering directly in theaters. Exactly how he will achieve it and especially that there are projects in the works (“Black Adam” and “Shazam! 2” will arrive this year, “Aquaman 2”, “The Flash” and “Blue Beetle” the next). However, “Batgirl”, a production made expressly for HBO Max was canceled leaving a production of 90 million dollars on the air. The only project in development with a release date, budget and that is known to be going is “Joker: Folie a Deux”, a sequel to “Joker”, a critical and box office success. These are the challenges facing DC:

have a personality of their own

Although each universe based on comics has its hallmarks, it is also true that it is not at all difficult to find equivalencies between its super heroes. Aquaman and Namor, for example, are very similar and they are not the only case. there’s Hawkeye and Green Arrow, Batman and Moon Knight, Catwoman and Black Cat, among many, many more. Marvel first led the way by establishing a universe that has become increasingly diverse and where each movie works independently, but contributes to a main story line where everything converges and which concluded a first “big story” with “Endgame”. . DC, given the failure of “The Justice League” had been playing under an extended universe model that did not force him to connect his tapes and that allowed different versions of the Joker to exist simultaneously (Jared Leto, Joaquin Phoenix and Barry Keoghan). Now, you will need to find a way to distinguish your content considering that your previous model and your “darker” vision didn’t work.

Establish a narrative line

What will the story be? If, according to its new CEO, DC Films has a ten-year plan, what is that plan and what story does it tell? DC has tried this before. His intention was with “The Justice League” to present the group of super heroes, then their individual stories and meet again, in addition to expanding the universe. It was the reverse of Marvel where the heroes were introduced first and then something forced them together. How will the heroes integrate now?

Integrate the content

Speaking of integration, so far DC properties, beyond “The Suicide Squad” and the “Peacemaker” series, did not incorporate television content with film content as happens between Disney + series and Marvel films. Doing so implies an even greater strategy, a clarity not only of how they are related, but also of which stories, which characters go to each one. It also implies that they will have to give up or modify the path that they have taken so far and that has been very successful with the Arrowverse and that includes series such as “The Flash”, “Superman and Louis”, “Stargirl”, among others. In addition to the story, there is also the question of tone because something like “The Suicide Squad” has an adult and ironic sense of humor, aimed at young adults; the other is familiar.

deal with scandals

Although Marvel is not exempt from scandals, DC has a few more to its credit and they involve talent behind and in front of the cameras. For example, with Zack Synder, who would shape it, they did not end so well and new details constantly emerge of a relationship that went through many tensions between the director’s vision and that of the studio. There are also Ray Fisher’s (Cyborg) complaints of mistreatment for racial reasons and even Gal Gadot’s for gender. As if that were not enough, there are controversies around figures like Ezra Miller, the new Flash and who has recently been seen in the midst of bad behavior and provocative acts. Although it is said that there is no bad reputation and it is better that they speak than not. In these times many actors have learned about it, including Armie Hammer, Kevin Spacey or Will Smith, whose careers are in a coma or already dead.

repair mistrust

The decisions made by the studio and the changes in plans have caused talent behind and in front of the cameras to lose confidence in the studio. What guarantees them that they will be able to carry out their vision? What guarantees that the project will not be frozen like “Batgirl”? What guarantees them that they will not change their minds? And perhaps that is the main point and also shared by the public. During the pandemic they decided to release everything directly and simultaneously with theaters on HBO Max. The act made many directors (Christopher Nolan the most famous) mark their differences. Although it now seems that “everything goes to the movies”, changes of opinion do not make it a guarantee. For the public there is no difference. What about the other projects in development: “The Batman 2”, “Wonder Woman 3”, “Superman”, “Zatana”, Static Shock” and “Black Canary”? What’s happening? How much can be trusted?