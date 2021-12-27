5 changes to make now

To protect the heart and prevent cardiovascular disease, such as heart attack, it is necessary to change lifestyle: let’s see 5 necessary changes.

Medicine has made great strides in cardiology. Today many heart interventions can be done in a non-invasive way as it was a few years ago, it is possible to intervene in case of heart attack, arrhythmias, specific diseases. However, it is still not enough and it is not because the data are clear: cardiovascular and heart diseases continue to kill a huge number of people every year.

At this point, if medicine is continuing to try to prevent as much as possible, people must also try to do something for themselves. Unfortunately, there are non-modifiable risk factors, but there are also modifiable ones. This is precisely what we need to focus on.

YOU COULD ALSO READ >>> Heart attack: it will be possible to know even 20 years before having it

So, let’s see below, 5 basic rules for changing your lifestyle and like this protect the heart from any diseases. Of course, for every ailment you feel and for every doubt you have to seek the opinion of your doctor.

How to protect the heart: 5 lifestyle changes

As we mentioned earlier, there are risk factors editable and not. This is the first place to start in trying to protect the heart as much as possible. The non-modifiable risk factors are age and genetics. The modifiable ones are the levels of cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure, lifestyle, diet. So, you have to be careful and try to check the editable ones.

The second change is in the sedentary lifestyle. Are you too sedentary? It’s not good for your heart. You have to exercise, even a little a day, but it is essential to give the body a good burst of endorphins. If work leads you to sit in front of the PC, take breaks and take a few steps, take walks as soon as you can, do some exercise even on the spot.

The third particular attention you need to have is of course for the power supply. Sgarrare is human and everyone does it, but in general you must try to have a balanced diet made up of protein, fruit and vegetables at will, low in fat and sugar. This is important for blood sugar and cholesterol levels, which often lead to thrombosis, heart attacks and strokes.

The fourth aspect to consider is stop smoking immediately. Smoking is harmful and leads to serious heart problems. You have to stop completely and it is important to take advantage of the advice and therapies of the experts to be able to do so. It is worth it.

YOU COULD ALSO READ >>> Risk of heart attack and stroke: the favorite food of Italians causes it

The last change you need to make in your life is very simple: do periodic medical check-ups. When blood sugar and cholesterol levels start to rise, there are no symptoms. This, however, then inevitably leads to serious episodes. So it is good to have regular checkups even just through blood tests. Obviously your doctor will advise you in this case based on your state of health.