5 cheap products you did NOT know about

I bet these cheap products, part of the ecosystem of devices Xiaomi and available on Amazon, you don’t know them. Not because you are poorly informed: they are simply devices that are part of the “ecological chain” of the Chinese giant. They don’t carry the branding, but I challenge you to Google each of them – you’ll find that it is.

Do you know what the beauty of choosing products like these is? Simple: they all cost very little and they are of quality. Get a lot for a little money. Ready? You will be amazed.

Xiaomi: great cheap products on Amazon

The first is a beautiful one smartwatch, very elegant and equipped with all the basic functions to assist you in everyday life. This is the Haylou LS05 model and is equipped with excellent energy autonomy (up to 20 days), 12 integrated sports modes, various functions dedicated to health and capillary management of the notifications received on the smartphone to which you have connected it via Bluetooth. You take it home for just about € 45, a real bargain.

The second product is very useful, the classic “never without it”, which – once tried – becomes indispensable. This device is able to perform two functions: it dries your shoes (preventing bad smells brought by stagnant water and sweat) and warms your shoes before you put them on. L’shoe dryer it is essential in the winter season, but few are aware of its existence. The Sothing model is a nice gift idea, to do or to make yourself: you take it home for just about € 20.

The third is a very cute gadget, as well as useful. This is the smart alarm clock Cleargrass. A multipurpose device, which also integrates a thermometer and a hygrometer: ambient temperature and humidity, always under control. Equipped with a large, high-visibility display (with optional backlighting), you can manage every parameter of the device via the app, by connecting it to your smartphone via Bluetooth. Groups of alarms and ringtones, manage everything from your phone. A nice gadget, which you take home for € 20.50.

The fourth device is perfect for hair care. This hair cutter Enchen can also be used on the beard and is equipped with an integrated battery (recharging via USB C port) and an easy system to adjust the length. Super precise and waterproof, you take it home for just € 15.98.

Finally, a powerful vacuum cleaner. Deerma DX700 works by cable to guarantee the 600W motor to offer you super high performance, without the classic limits of the battery. Quickly remove any residue of dirt from the floor, but also from other surfaces: simply combine the supplied accessories to reach practically any corner or crevice. A futuristic design, which winks at ease of handling: you take it home for just about € 59.

Seen? How many of these products ecosystem Xiaomi, which you can find on Amazon, did you already know? Choose your favorite and don’t worry: on each one, enjoy fast and free shipping, guaranteed by Prime services.