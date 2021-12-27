5 Cinderella facts, Emma Watson was supposed to be the protagonist in Kenneth Branagh’s film

Tonight, Monday 27 December, Cinderella is broadcast on Rai1, the film by Kenneth Branagh already released in the cinema in 2015 and inspired by the 1950 classic. The main protagonists are Lily James (Cinderella), Cate Blanchett (the stepmother) and Sophie McShera and Holliday Grainger, who play the stepsisters. The story follows the original and the film grossed a whopping 543 million dollars. But are you sure you know everything?

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

This evening, Monday 27 December, it will be broadcast on Rai1 Cinderella, Kenneth Branagh’s film already released in theaters in 2015 and inspired by the Disney classic of 1950, in turn based on the 1697 story by Charles Perrault. Kenneth Branagh and the main protagonists are Lily James / Cinderella, Cate Blanchett / stepmother Lady Tremaine and his stepsisters played by Sophie McShera And Holliday Grainger. The story follows the original, skilfully blending CGI with the skill of the main actors. the film grossed a whopping 543 million dollars but are you sure you know everything?

1. Emma Watson was supposed to play Cinderella

Initially, the lead role was offered to Emma Watson, but he refused. Subsequently, Saoirse Ronan, Alicia Vikander Margot Robbie and Gabriella Wilde were also tried, up to the beautiful Lily James. Not bad because, Watson will make up for it with “Beauty and the Beast”, by Bill Condon, absolute blockbuster of 2017.

2. The unpublished character of Cinderella’s mother

In the 1950s Disney classic, we absolutely don’t see the Cinderella’s motherInstead, in Branagh’s live action there is a large part dedicated to the character, played by the beautiful Hayley Atwell, known for the character of Peggy Carter in “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011), “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015) and “Ant-Man” (2015).

Santa Claus knocks on the intercom of children in quarantine: the initiative in Pellezzano

Cinderella and her stepmother (IG @disneycinderella)

3. The ballroom between Cinderella and the Prince

The ballroom of Cinderella with the Prince was made by ours Dante Ferretti and 200 extras were used to shoot those scenes, including 54 professional dancers and 30 musicians. The whole scene took almost three months of preparation.

The dance between Cinderella and the prince (IG @disneycinderella)

4. Cate Blanchett and the inspiration of the divas of the 40s

To play the evil character of Lady Tremaine, the award-winning Cate Blanchett, was inspired by the great actresses of the 1940s, including Bette Davis, Joan Crawford, Greta Garbo, Marlene Dietrich e Lauren Bacall.

Cate Blanchett as Cinderella’s stepmother (IG @disneycinderella)

5. The making of the crystal slipper

To realize the crystal slipper, the costume designer Sandy Powell was inspired by an original 1890 shoe found at the Northampton Shoe Museum. Subsequently, she turned to Swarovski which made it unique and original.