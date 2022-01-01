5 clever tips to keep your closets and drawers tidy and clean your house at lightning speed

New Year New Life! This is usually said. So let’s start the year with some useful tips to put into practice in everyday life.

House cleaning is a very boring and tiring job. Nobody would like to do them, yet, they touch us. To make our life easier and make this service faster and as simple as possible, in another article, we have compiled 7 practical tips for cleaning the house flawlessly, quickly and effortlessly. In order to carry out the classic household cleaning in the easiest way possible, it is essential to have order in the house. In fact, clutter hinders even the most basic operations, such as sweeping or vacuuming, but also dusting and cleaning the floors. To keep things in order, it is good that everything is in its place.

As always, at the base of everything, there is an excellent organization. So let’s continue to give some tips in this regard: here, then, are 5 clever tips to keep wardrobes and drawers in order and clean the house at lightning speed.

Order in the cupboards and drawers

To make the most of the available space, it is advisable to divide the inside of the drawers into various compartments. Just use old boxes or overturned lids to place objects and products of the same type, such as linen, socks and bijoux.

According to the same principle, we should also organize the interior of the wardrobe. Furthermore, also to optimize space, we could put the clothes that wrinkle less in practical and comfortable vacuum bags. With this solution, even the change of season will become child’s play!

Finally, remember that T-shirts and other clothing should be stored rolled up, as taught by Marie Kondo.

In order to sweep floors properly, there must be nothing littered on the ground. A classic are children’s toys, but we also think about shoes left around, as well as newspapers and magazines. So let’s organize the living area with nice containers. Nowadays there are some very beautiful ones. Colored and with particular graphics, they themselves become a beautiful piece of furniture. To organize books and magazines in an orderly manner, in addition to the classic bookcases, the magazine racks are very convenient to keep near the sofa or desk.

One last gem

Suitable for any room in the house, the multi-pocket containers are practical and very original. In fabric (or other material), we can hang them on the wall, behind the doors, inside a wardrobe door. In short, wherever they can come in handy.