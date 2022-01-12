News
5 comedies to watch in winter
New year… “old” comedies. Those in Hollywood have always offered us a wide range of choices, including hilarious gags, moving moments and sometimes witty and sometimes zany jokes. Whether they are romantic, satirical or intellectual, everyone likes comedies, especially when it’s cold outside and you want (or need) to laugh a bit.
If you want to spend a quiet moment on the sofa, relaxing without too many thoughts, we have selected five must-see comedies that are absolutely right for you.
- “Notting Hill”. We could call it the most beautiful comedy ever, with the unforgettable Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. The plot tells of the love story, beautiful but also impossible, between a Hollywood star and an awkward book. It all takes place in charming London, in the magical neighborhood of Notting Hill.
- “The first wives club”. An effervescent and all “pink” film with Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton as protagonists. Based on the Olivia Goldsmith novel, the film is from 1996 and was directed by Hugh Wilson. A reunion of old friends, three ex-husbands and a common goal: revenge.
- “Something is changed”. A brilliant comedy directed by James L. Brook supported by excellent performers, starting with Jack Nicholson, starring together with Helen Hunt, Greg Kinnear and Cuba Gooding Jr. of this 1997 film. A film that lightly tackles important issues such as illness , homosexuality and violence. Intelligent, hilarious dialogues and moments of reflection.
- “It’s complicated”. Meryl Streep is leading this hilarious sentimental comedy alongside Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin. In the 2009 film by Nancy Meyers we laugh and get excited, we reflect on the various aspects of love relationships in adulthood, when the ex-wife is also the lover. A simple plot for a very pleasant film with a surprising ending.
- “Meet my parents”. Among the several iconic American comedies, one cannot fail to mention this 2000 film directed by Jay Roach, starring Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller. A great success which was followed up with two sequels. The acquaintance of the relatives of the girlfriend turns into a series of unlikely incidents and insane events.