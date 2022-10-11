5 comedies to watch on Halloween if you’re not a big fan of horror

The film is a follow-up to the hit zombie comedy that was released in 2009. (Sony Pictures)

In times of Halloween it is essential to do some horror marathon, but there is an audience that does not fully enjoy creepy and supernatural stories. For this reason, we put together a list of the inevitable comedies that you should see in October if you were not very fond of cinematographic horror. Meet them here:

Zombieland: coup de grace

It is the second part of the successful 2009 film and is set exactly a decade later. The world has been devastated by the zombie apocalypse, but a group of survivors have managed to stand firm against this adversity despite being like a dysfunctional family. On a journey from the White House to the American heartland, they discover that the undead have evolved when they are pursued by a faster and stronger specimen. Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Amber Heard and Bill Murray joined the cast. In Netflix.

Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin returned to their roles in the second film. (Netflix)

The haunted mansion

“Eddie Murphy He stars as a real estate agent whose family is confronted by 999 grinning ghosts on the creepy old Gracey estate. Now, with the help of the medium Madame Leota (Jennifer Tilly), they comically fight to free the mansion from its ancient curse… before the clock strikes 13″, this is how this title for the whole family that can be seen in Disney+.

“The Haunted Mansion,” starring Eddie Murphy, premiered in 2003. (Disney+)

The Ghostbusters

Who are you going to call? To the ghostbusters! This 1984 film is considered an icon of cinema today and its impact has continued through generations to the present day. The story centers on four paranormal investigators who are a bit unsuccessful and goofy since they don’t have a real job. To solve this situation, they create a company in New York that will be in charge of putting an end to the appearance of ghosts in the city. Its direct sequel, Ghostbusters: Legacy, was released in theaters in November last year. Both films are available at hbo max.

“Ghostbusters: Legacy” is the sequel to the eighties film. (HBOMax)

Monster House: the house of scares

Released in 2006, the memorable animated horror film follows three children on a mission to verify that one of the houses in the neighborhood is haunted and could become a danger to the rest. a few days after Halloween, they begin to investigate how to destroy this dwelling before the creature that controls it satiates its hunger by swallowing children. to enjoy in Netflix.

“Monster House: The House of Frights” is one of the best animated films of the last two decades. (Netflix)

paranormal idle 2

Marlon Wayans stars in this hilarious parody that was inspired by the franchises of Paranormal activity Y Anabelle. In the sequel, Malcolm has lost his girlfriend, Kisha, who was possessed by the house demon, and begins another romance with Megan, a single mother of two (Becky and Wyatt). Already in his new home, he begins to feel that some supernatural events are happening around these two children; while on the other hand he is harassed by the doll Abigail. In hbo max Y Prime Video.

The film contains parodies of great horror titles such as “Annabelle” and “Paranormal Activity”. (Netflix)

