5 cryptocurrencies that can skyrocket this week

3 days #BTC candles are flirting with the 200 MA for the first time since the Covid crash. If this is a precursor to what the Weekly candle is going to do, make sure you have enough powder to take advantage of the buying opportunity that follows. That bounce can change your life. pic.twitter.com/uz3yZadQ1v

Traders in the major cryptocurrency are playing it safe and not making big bets ahead of the FOMC meeting. Analysts at Material Indicators have forecast a drop, but the subsequent bounce “could change your life” .

The FOMC o Open Market Operations Committee (Federal Open Markets Committee), is the branch of the Federal Reserve bank responsible for making short- and long-term monetary policy decisions. The amount of the anticipated rate hike could rock the crypto market, so let’s take a look at which ones may skyrocket this week in the current environment.

The bulls will try to push the BTC/USDT pair above $42,600. If they are successful, the pair could go up to $45,400. Instead, if the price turns down and falls below $37,000, the bears could see an opportunity ahead of a potential drop to $30,000.

The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is flat and the RSI is just below the midpoint, indicating a balance between supply and demand.

Polkadot

In 2021, TOD grew 244%, although it has been on a downtrend for the past few months. The price rose above the 20-day EMA ($17), but the bulls have not been able to break above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) ($18) barrier.

Traders could be anticipating a break above the resistance. In case of passing, the pair DOT/USDT could rally to the overhead resistance of $23. The flat 20-day EMA and relative strength index (RSI) near the midpoint suggest range-bound action in the near term.

The Sandbox

For SAND, the RSI is showing signs of a positive divergence, indicating that the bearish momentum may be weakening.

The bulls will try to push the SAND/USDT pair above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Should it happen, the pair could rally to the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of $3.51. A breakout and close above that value could be the trigger for a rally to $4.50 then $4.86 before the resumption of the downtrend.

The coming quarter will see the introduction of a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) that will provide SAND owners with virtual land rights and avatar voting.

THORChain

RUNE has switched from selling on the upside to buying on the downside. The bulls may try to push the price to the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) ($7.90). If successful, the RUNE/USDT pair could even go up to 9 dollars.

The bearish alternative would be a break below the 20-day EMA, which could result in a drop to $4.

zcash

The bulls are back in the ZEC game after a break above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) ($145) on March 10.

If the price rebounds from the current level or even $135, it will suggest that the sentiment remains positive and traders are buying dips. Then the bulls will try to carry the pair above 160 dollars and resume the upward movement.