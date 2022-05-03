5 cryptocurrencies to pay attention to this week

If this bounce holds, expect the bulls to try to push the price above the 20-day exponential moving average ($39,956). That would mean going up to the 50-day simple moving average, which is $41,954. However, a weak bounce will show us the lack of aggressive buying near the bounce line, so it could drop to $34,322.

If its price breaks above the resistance line of the wedge, the pair could rally to $41,000 with intention to reach 43,000. We will have to wait to see what happens to know how the value of the cryptocurrency evolves.

Vechain

Vechain (VET) has been consolidating its range for days between 0.043 and 0.083 dollars. Its bounce off $0.043 shows that the buyers are defending the level. If the buying momentum holds and its price rises above the 20-day EMA, it could stay in the range for a few days. It could go up to the 50-day SMA, which would be a rally to the $0.065although they will have to overcome the efforts of the bears who will try to push the pair below the strong support of $0.043.

In addition, they have very recently announced their partnership with crypto-fiat hybrid payment system Alchemy Pay to offer the VET token to more than 2 million merchants worldwide.

MOON

The LUNA token of the Terra network, which was launched on the market in 2019, is another of the cryptocurrencies that we should look at. Take one uptrend in recent days, with the price bouncing off the $75 support. The LUNA/USDT pair could look for a rally to the 20 day EMA, which is $88, at which the bears would try to stop this move. If the price turns down from the 20-day EMA, a break below the $75 support could occur, leading to a potential change in trend.

It will be a fight between bulls and shorts in which we do not know what can happen. If it manages to close above the 50-day SMA, it could stay in a range of between 75 and 100 dollars for some time.

NEAR Protocol

Recently, NEAR Protocol has launched USN, algorithmic and decentralized stable coin. However, the cryptocurrency has failed to rise above $18, in fact, there has been a sharp decline in its value in recent days, until reaching the psychological support of 10 dollars during Saturday. The strong bounce today could indicate aggressive buying by the bulls.

If the bulls achieve their goals, a rally towards resistance would start above 18 dollars, while if the price indicates lower from the 200-day SMA, the correction could be extended to $8. A sign of strength is that its bounce has broken above the 20-day EMA, so if the price holds, the pair could go higher and downtrend will end short term.

STEPN (GMT)

As far as this cryptocurrency is concerned, a Solana-based Web3 application where owners of NFT sneakers can earn on the go, we can see that the bulls would be buying dipsnot letting the price break below the 20-day EMA, which is $3.13. Buyers will seek to push their price to the overhead resistance at $4.17 looking for an uptrend. The pair will try to reach the psychological level of 5 dollars.

However, the RSI shows that the bullish momentum would weaken, despite the fact that the bears failed in their attempt to sustain the price below the 50-day SMA. The pair would try to reach the all-time high of $4.17. For now, the trend is positive, so we must pay attention to its evolution during this week.