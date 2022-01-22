5 cult titles for an actor with a not too secondary face

A small insight into five titles that have imprinted the figure of the charismatic John Hurt in the collective cinematic imagination.

An outstanding British actor with a job ranging from theater to film to television, John Hurt has been one of the most present and acclaimed performers by audiences and critics over the past sixty years. Brilliant voice actor also for animated cinema, he has always shown himself to be a multifaceted actor, capable of moving between the registers of comedy and drama thanks to an impeccable rigor. Over the years he has in fact collaborated with highly respected directors, from David Lynch to Ridley Scott to Mel Brooks, Robert Zemeckis, Pablo Larraín and Steven Spielberg.

And if, for most of his career, Hurt has appeared in almost supporting roles, he has certainly not lost an opportunity to make his mark by immortalizing roles that could be defined as iconic, one among all the John Merrick of Lynch. However, to unbalance a long and thriving career under the banner of some cult and great titles in the history of cinema, a rather troubled private life was opposed with three marriages gone up in smoke and an ugly evil that led to his death in 2017 .

So here are five titles that will lead you to the discovery of a cult actor with a face At bottom not too secondary.

1) Midnight Escape (Alan Parker) 1978

A significant role in John Hurt’s career, Midnight Escape was the first title that earned him the Golden Globe for the Best Supporting Actor category. The same fate does not touch the desired Oscar who for his entire career remained always and only present in the form of a candidacy, here also for the same category. For the title of Alan Parker, Hurt played the role of an inmate (we only know him by the name of Max) in a Turkish prison. Next to him, colleague Brad Davis, a student visiting the country, arrested and jailed for trying to get hashish out of the country. In this story, which is inspired by the events actually lived by screenwriter Bill Hayes, the role of Hurt stood out particularly as a shoulder for its very rigid methodology. In fact, it seems that the actor spent several months on the set without ever washing, thus obtaining a real neglected appearance.

2) Hill of rabbits (Martin Rosen) 1978

Certainly could not miss a special mention to animated films and, in particular, to La Collina dei conigli in which John Hurt took part as a voice actor for the character of Hazel (Moscardo). Anyone who has already had the opportunity to see it knows very well that it is not a classic animated product, even if the plot itself could, apparently, be misleading. In fact, we are talking about the adventures of a group of rabbits who, after discovering that they are no longer safe in their den, decide to move in search of a new refuge. Unfiltered and aimed at representing the pitfalls of wild nature in the most likely way, Martin Rosen’s film mixes its own blood and death episodes with delusional dream visions. However, the hill of rabbits was not the only relevant experience carried out in the same year and in the same field of animation. Under the direction of Ralph Baskhi, in fact, Hurt also voiced Aragorn in the animated version of The Lord of the Rings while, a few years later, he was chosen by Disney for the role of King Cornelius in Taron and the Magic Pot.

3) The Elephant Man (David Lynch) 1980

Just a year after his collaboration with Ridley Scott on the set of Alien, John Hurt was chosen as the main protagonist for the role of John Merrick in the biographical The Elphant Man. a feature film called Erasehead and which, with Hurt, he hoped and tried to make it into Hollywood. After so many years we know that, in 1981, Lynch got it incredibly well, even managing to earn for himself and for his cast various nominations for the Oscars, the Golden Globes and the Bafta. Particular attention had in fact Hurt who, after many secondary roles, had managed to carve out one of the first level, this time alongside a very young Antony Hopkins in the role of a doctor. Unrecognizable for the large amount of makeup that was applied to his face, John Hurt proved to be very suitable for the dramatic register so as to impress the story of John Merrick in the collective imagination.

4) Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (Chris Columbus) 2001

“The wand to choose the wizard Mr. Potter… it’s not always clear why. But I think it’s clear that we can expect great things from her “. Words that echo in the childhood of many and that come from a John Hurt transformed into the elderly and lived Garrick Ollivander of the lucky Harry Potter universe. However, it may seem obvious to include this particular role but it is equally true that this performance has unquestionably positioned itself among the most popular of his multifaceted career, thanks to the extreme popularity of the saga among the public. Indeed, at the time, who among us would not have wanted to be there in his shop to choose his wand? But, nostalgia aside, we know that his interpretation of the character, who still appeared for the remaining two chapters of the saga, always took place with a solemnity worthy of this incredible magical universe.

5) V for Vendetta (James McTeigue) 2005

Instead, in 2005, the possibility for Hurt to deal with a despotic world, already explored many years earlier with the film Orwell 1984, returned. The actor was in fact chosen as the interpreter of the English Chancellor Adam Sutler, ruthless and inflexible orchestrator of a totalitarian dictatorship, enemy juror of the masked man V, for a role that viewers of the film will hardly forget. It was, however, an actually unexpected return for Hurt who for some years had decided to take a break from the “usual” dramatic roles, opening his skills also to the level of comedy, as the aforementioned successful transition to the Harry Potter films reminds us. . But thanks to the almost poetic screenplay of the film, written by sisters Lana and Lilly Wachowski, his character has returned to stand out for a truly realistic and well-set performance. There is no mistake in defining her as one of the most valid of her career.

And what role did you prefer him in? Have you ever seen the Hill of Rabbits?

