5 curiosities about “Iris”, the most famous song of the Goo Goo Dolls

One of the most beautiful alternative rock songs of recent years is certainly Iris of the Goo Goo Dolls .

The song has climbed the charts all over the world and, after more than 20 years, it is still very much loved and streamed (even on TIMMUSIC). there 5 things to know on the hit of the US band.

1) The movie “City of Angels”

Goo Goo Dolss are an American alternative rock group. Iris was originally composed for the soundtrack of the film “City of Angels” in 1998, and was only later included on the band’s sixth studio album, titled Dizzy Up the Girl.

2) The success of the song

This is the most successful song of the Goo Goo Dolls: Iris has indeed helped to launch their popularity around the world. It was nominated for the 1999 Grammy Awards for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Vocal Performance by a Group, but did not triumph in any of those categories.

3) Who is it Iris

The title of the song was inspired by the name of country singer Iris DeMent, noticed by Rzeznik while he was reading a magazine. The name can also be interpreted as a possible reference to the mythological figure of Iris, messenger of the gods and personification of the rainbow.

4) The text

Iris was written from the point of view of the character played by Nicolas Cage. In the film, the actor plays an angel sent to Earth to assist humans in their transition from earthly life to the other world, but when he ends up falling in love with a woman (played by Meg Ryan) he is forced to choose. between love and eternal life.

5) Live for the victims of September 11th

The group performed on the notes of this song at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2001, during the special concert for New York City in favor of the victims of the September 11 attacks.