5 curiosities about Kate Winslet

Kate Elizabeth Winslet was born in Reading, England on October 5, 1975. Hers is a family of actors: father Roger and mother Sally acted in the theater, maternal grandparents Oliver and Linda Bridges directed the Reading Repertory Theater and uncle Robert Bridges he was very famous in London’s West End. Kate herself, who studied at Redroofs Drama School, soon started acting. He was 11 when he appeared in the Sugar Puffs commercial.

There are really numerous films in which she starred: “Sense and Sense” by Ang Lee (which earned her the Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress “,” Jude “,” Hamlet “,” Titanic “,” Holy Smoke – Sacred Fire “,” If you leave me I will erase you “,” Neverland – A dream for life “,” All the king’s men “,” Love does not go on vacation “,” The Reader – Loudly “,” Revolutionary Road “,” Carnage “,” Divergent “,” The rules of chaos “,” Insurgent “,” Steve Jobs “,” Collateral Beauty “.

Here are some curiosities about him

1- Rumored to have turned down the roles in “Shakespeare in Love” and “Anna and the King”

2 – She was the youngest actress to have received seven nominations for theOscar. Rumor has it that his Oscar (won for “The Reader”) keeps it in the bathroom, for friends who want to try the thrill of winning it in the mirror and deliver the usual speech of thanks. Kate was nominated for an Oscar for “The Reader – A Loud Voice”, “Steve Jobs”, “Little Children”, “If you leave me I will delete you”, “Iris”, “Titanic”, “Sense and Sense”.

3 – Had the lead role in “Titanic” beating Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Kidman, Madonna and Cameron Diaz. To thank director James Cameron for choosing her, she sent him a bouquet of red roses. And he took the film so much to heart that he shot the flooding scenes of the ocean liner without a diving suit, suffering from pneumonia.

4 – She was testimonial for L’Oréal Paris and in the contract she imposed that her photos were not retouched. In 2003 he denounced the GQ magazine, which he had retouched of his images. Kate had said, “That’s not my appearance and, more importantly, I don’t want that to be my appearance.” Also, the actress doesn’t want to have this kind of magazines in the house, she doesn’t want her children to be influenced by them: «People aren’t really like that. In the movies I can also look very glamorous, but after spending two hours between make-up and hairdressing ».

5 – She has 3 children, had three children from different husbands: Mia Honey Threapleton (had by director Jim Threapleton), Bear Blaze Winslet (had by her current husband Edward Abel Smith) and Joe Alfie Mendes (had by director Sam Mendes).

(photo Getty Images)