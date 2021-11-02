News

5 curiosities about Martin Scorsese’s cult film

Tonight back on TV Those good guys, the famous 1990 film directed by Martin Scorsese based on the novel Il delitto pays well by Nicholas Pileggi, in turn inspired by the events of the repentant Henry Hill. So let’s find out some curiosities about this cult.

  • Before we can compose the right cast for Goodfellas, Martin Scorsese received a staggering number of no. The role of Henry Hill was in fact rejected by Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin and Sean Penn while the role of Karen Hill was contacted by Madonna and Ellen Barkin. Al Pacino, on the other hand, terrified by the possibility of being imprisoned in the role of the gangster, turned down the part of Jimmy Conway.
  • It is said that Jimmy Burke, the criminal who inspired the Conway figure, was so pleased to be played by Robert De Niro who phoned him to compliment him and give him some suggestions.
  • Although the script of the film was incredibly accurate, many scenes were improvised by the actors, like the scene where Tommy argues with Henry because he calls it funny.
  • L’Oscar won by Joe Pesci for Best Supporting Actor it was so unexpected that Tommy De Vito’s interpreter had not prepared any speech. He only managed to say: “It’s my privilege, thank you”, disproving his reputation as an incredible talker.
  • Martin Scorse also included his father and mother in the cast of Goodfellas.

If you like, check out our review of Goodfellas. What do you think of this iconic film? Tell us in the comments.

