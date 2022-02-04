5 curiosities about the film dedicated to the rivalry between James Hunt and Niki Lauda

Tonight back on TV Rush, the 2013 film directed by Ron Howard that tells the story of the alleged rivalry between James Hunt and Niki Lauda, ​​played by Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl respectively. Let’s find out some curiosities about this film together.

Chris Hemsworth lost 14 pounds to play the McLaren driver. In fact, the actor shot this film a few months away from The Avengers and was therefore particularly robust and muscular for his role as Thor.

The film used two very important stunts for some of the most dangerous scenes on the track: the German Jochen Mass, who also participated in the production as a consultant, and the Italian Mauro Pane.

It also appears in Rush Alex Zanardi , the famous driver who suffered the amputation of his lower limbs during a terrible accident in 2011 during a race of the Champ Car championship at the Lausitzring, in Germany. He plays a radio commentator at the 1976 Italian Grand Prix.

Although this this film is mainly based on the rivalry between James Hunt and Niki Lauda The two were actually very good friends and even shared an apartment together at some point in their careers.

The original images of theaccident involving Niki Lauda on the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit. The episode was totally recreated from scratch.

