5 curiosities about the film with George Clooney

Tonight back on TV Tomorrowland, the 2015 film directed by Brad Bird which stars George Clooney as Frank Miller. So let’s find out together some curiosities about this film inspired by Walt Disney’s visionary idea.

While Brad Bird was in talks for Tomorrowland, he was cast as the director of Star Wars – The Force Awakens (2015). Precisely in order not to fail in the commitment made, he decided to give up the seventh chapter of the Star Wars saga, passing the baton to JJ Abrams.

George Clooney's character is 16 years older than she was at the time Tomorrowland was made while, Britt Robertson's character is 7 years younger than her.

A poster for Tomorrowland appeared in the final scene of Monsters & Co , the 2001 animated film directed by Pete Docter, Lee Unkrich and David Silverman.

Walt Disney Pictures originally announced the film in June 2011 with the working title "1952", but later renamed it Tomorrowland in order to reprise the futuristic section of Disney theme parks.

The actress was initially chosen for the role of Casey Newton Shailene Woodley, who then refused this soil. Later the part was proposed to Naomi Scott, before finally choosing Britt Robertson.

